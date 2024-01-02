Kenyan President William Ruto Criticizes Opposition in New Year’s Speech

In an address that has echoed across the African continent, Kenyan President William Ruto delivered a New Year’s message fraught with criticism towards the opposition.

Ruto accused the opposition of impeding government initiatives and fostering a climate of discord, sans offering solutions to the country’s pressing issues.

The President’s critique came as he robustly defended the government’s decisions in 2023, characterizing them as requisite and consequential.

President Ruto’s speech was not merely a critique of the opposition. It was also a clarion call for the implementation of his administration’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda.

This agenda, he argued, was being sabotaged by the opposition. Yet, he emphasized the importance of policy debates and accountability in governance, stating that the national interest thrives in an environment where progressive ideas compete and better proposals emerge.