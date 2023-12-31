en English
Kenya

Kenyan President Ruto’s New Year Message Sets Tone for 2024

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:44 pm EST
Kenyan President Ruto’s New Year Message Sets Tone for 2024

In a momentous New Year’s message from Nakuru State Lodge, President William Ruto of Kenya set the tone for 2024. He rallied the nation around the accomplishments of the past year and outlined an ambitious roadmap for the future.

An Inclusive Celebration

In a departure from his predecessor’s practice, Ruto’s New Year message was delivered from Nakuru State House, following his Christmas celebrations at his rural home in Sugoi in Uasin Gishu. The occasion was marked by an interdenominational service, with religious leaders of both Islamic and Christian faiths in attendance, alongside Cabinet secretaries, elected and non-elected leaders, and guests from all over the country. The inclusive celebration was a testament to the President’s commitment to unity and diversity.

Achievements of the Past Year

President Ruto’s address took a look back at the past year. He reminded the nation of the decisive measures taken to stabilize the economy, such as reducing expenditure by up to Sh 400 billion and increasing tax revenues by Sh 600 billion. He also drew attention to the country’s success in weathering economic threats, meeting sovereign debt obligations, and reducing inflation to 6.8 per cent. With a GDP growth rate of 5.4 per cent, Kenya was hailed as the 29th fastest growing economy globally.

Outlining the New Year’s Aspirations

The President’s New Year message also set the stage for the year 2024. He emphasized a paradigm shift in handling national issues, encouraging constructive competition of ideas and a new political culture for Kenya. Among the initiatives he highlighted were collaborations with farmers to increase food production, the introduction of an inclusive economic growth model, and the launch of a digital superhighway infrastructure with 22,000 computers. He also underscored Kenya’s global recognition in areas such as climate leadership, tourism, and foreign direct investment.

As Kenyans ushered in 2024, the President’s address fostered a sense of optimism and anticipation, setting the nation on a path towards progress and inclusivity.

Kenya Politics
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

