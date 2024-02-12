Kenyan Parliament Prioritizes NADCO Report and Electoral Reforms

Kenyan Parliament's Priority: NADCO Report and Electoral Reforms

As the Kenyan Parliament resumes its sittings today, 12th February 2024, the highly anticipated NADCO report takes center stage. The report, which recommends significant changes to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), is expected to spark intense debate and potentially reshape Kenya's electoral landscape.

Reconstituting the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission

Among the key recommendations of the NADCO report is the reconstitution of the IEBC. The report suggests establishing a selection panel with diverse representation, ensuring gender balance in appointments, and enhancing the professional qualifications required for IEBC members.

This move aims to fortify the commission's independence and credibility, ensuring fair and transparent elections in the country. The report also proposes operational improvements for the IEBC, including amendments to relevant laws to streamline election processes and results declaration.

Creation of the Office of the Leader of the Opposition

In addition to the IEBC reforms, the NADCO report proposes the creation of the office of the Leader of the Opposition. This role is expected to foster a more inclusive political environment and provide a formal platform for dissenting voices.

Evaluation of the 2022 Electoral Process

The report also includes an evaluation of the 2022 electoral process. It suggests increasing timelines for the Supreme Court to hear and determine presidential election petitions, thereby allowing for a more thorough review and reducing the likelihood of disputed results.

With a busy session ahead, Moses Wetangula, Speaker of the National Assembly, has urged MPs to brace themselves for long sitting hours and fewer foreign and local trips. Despite accusations of the Parliament being captured by the executive, Wetangula has dismissed these claims.

The majority and minority leaders are also expected to front names of new members to various committees before proper sittings begin. As Kenya embarks on this crucial journey towards electoral reforms, the NADCO report serves as a beacon of hope for a more democratic and inclusive future.

