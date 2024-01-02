en English
Kenya

Kenyan MPs: The Local ATMs and More, Says National Assembly Speaker

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:45 am EST
Kenyan MPs: The Local ATMs and More, Says National Assembly Speaker

Kenya’s National Assembly Speaker, Moses Wetangula, has urged newly sworn-in lawmakers to brace for the high expectations of the Kenyan electorate. Speaking at an induction workshop in the Safari Park hotel, Wetangula, who previously served as a senator from Bungoma County, painted a vivid picture of MPs as de facto local ATMs, routinely called upon to provide financial support to their constituents.

MPs – The Multi-Faceted Pillars of Society

According to Wetangula, the roles and responsibilities of MPs often transcend their constitutional duties. He likened them to funeral undertakers, midwives, extension officers, veterinarians, and social counselors, underlining the diverse roles they play in the fabric of their communities.

Supporting MPs in Their Multifaceted Roles

In acknowledgment of these varied responsibilities, Wetangula committed to ensure that the MPs receive the necessary resources to effectively serve their constituents. He alluded to ongoing discussions with the Salaries and Remuneration Commission, focusing on car allowances, mileage reimbursements, and mortgages for MPs.

Untouched Benefits – A Priority

Asserting that these benefits are essential, Wetangula emphasized that they should not be tampered with. His comments came in the wake of the Ninth Report of the Committee on Appointments and the Public Service, which saw all Presidential Nominees interviewed on their backgrounds, experience, and vision. The report was approved by Parliament, with MPs expressing voter expectations for the nominees to deliver and serve the nation well.

Kenya Politics
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

