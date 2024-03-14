Kenyan MPs Launch Inquiry into KRA Hiring Discrimination Against 133 for HIV, Pregnancy

Members of Parliament in Kenya have initiated a probe into the Kenya Revenue Authority's (KRA) hiring practices, following revelations that 133 individuals were discriminatorily rejected on the basis of being HIV positive or pregnant. This investigation aims to address and rectify breaches of constitutional rights within the recruitment process. The controversy emerged after a court found the appointments of 1,406 revenue service assistants to be unconstitutional, sparking broader concerns about discrimination in government hiring practices.

Investigation Launched

Lawmakers, led by Ndhiwa MP Peters Owino and Charles Ong’ondo Were of Kasipul, have expressed their dismay and called for a comprehensive inquiry into the KRA's recruitment process. They argue that rejecting candidates based on medical conditions such as HIV status or pregnancy is not only discriminatory but also violates fundamental human rights enshrined in the Kenyan Constitution. The MPs are now demanding that the KRA immediately employ the 133 individuals who were unfairly rejected.

KRA's Justification and Backlash

KRA Commissioner General Humphrey Wattanga defended the agency's actions by stating that the Revenue Service Assistants (RSAs) were required to undergo paramilitary training, necessitating certain physical and health standards. However, this explanation has not sat well with the investigating MPs, who criticized the reliance on the Kenya Defence Forces for the recruitment process as unfounded and a violation of the KRA's own policies.

Implications for Future Government Hiring

This inquiry is not only about rectifying a wrong but also setting a precedent for how government institutions should conduct their hiring processes, ensuring they are in line with constitutional guarantees of equality and non-discrimination. Nyeri Town MP Duncan Mathenge highlighted the importance of this investigation in holding the KRA accountable for its constitutional violations, potentially steering Kenya towards more equitable and inclusive public service recruitment practices.