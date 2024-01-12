Kenyan MPs Endorse Ndindi Nyoro for 2032 Presidential Bid amid Political Tension

Political tides in Kenya are experiencing a significant shift as fifteen Members of Parliament line up behind Kiharu MP, Ndindi Nyoro, endorsing him as a viable presidential candidate for the 2032 elections.

This collective nod of approval occurred at a well-attended gathering at Mumbi Grounds in Murang’a County, where MPs from diverse regions voiced their support for Nyoro.

The MPs’ endorsement of Nyoro signals a perceived leadership void in the Mt. Kenya region, with a seeming dearth of suitable contenders.

MPs urged Nyoro to broaden his sphere of influence to a national level, bolstering his political footprint across the country.