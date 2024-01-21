Kenyan MPs Battle Cartel Influence in President Ruto's Housing Project

Kenyan Members of Parliament are taking a firm stand to shield President William Ruto's ambitious housing project from potential exploitation by cartels. The project, a cornerstone of President Ruto's administration, seeks to provide affordable housing to deserving citizens. The affirmation was made during a public participation session in Homa Bay County on the Affordable Housing Bill, 2023.

Preventing Cartel Domination

The MPs, led by Kuria Kimani, Chairman of the Finance and National Planning Committee, are spearheading the development of mechanisms to curb cartel influence. One proposed strategy involves the use of the Kenya Revenue Authority Personal Identification Number (KRA PIN), designed to ensure each individual receives only one housing unit.

Public Concerns and Suggestions

The public participation session brought to light fears that the project might inadvertently serve the interests of the affluent at the expense of the low-income population it was intended to benefit. To mitigate this, suggestions were put forth to construct houses in rural areas and to harmonize the Bill with the existing Housing Act to circumvent any legal contradictions.

Additional recommendations included incorporating construction professionals and disability representatives into the Affordable Housing Board. Universities also appealed to the government to consider the inclusion of student hostels in the housing project.

Next Steps

The joint public hearings, covering eight counties, are set to wrap up by the end of the month. The resulting report will be debated in Parliament come February. The Affordable Housing Bill, which has already had its first reading, follows a High Court Order against an unfair housing levy and stipulates employer and employee contributions to a housing fund. The government has earmarked Sh73 billion in the 2023/2024 budget to build 200,000 affordable houses annually, fulfilling a promise made in its manifesto.