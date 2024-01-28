Wiper Leaders Slam Kenya Kwanza for Housing Levy Non-Compliance

Amidst the crackle of public dissent, Wiper party leaders, including Matungulu Member of Parliament Stephen Mule, have leveled stark criticism at the Kenya Kwanza administration for its flagrant non-compliance with court orders regarding housing levy deductions from Kenyan workers' salaries. The Court of Appeal has deemed these deductions unfair, targeting only a specific segment of the population, yet the administration continues unabated.

The leaders, articulating their grievances in the echoing halls of Kyumbi Secondary School, have issued a call for a refund of the levies already collected. Mule, with the support of Mavoko MP Patrick Makau and Wiper party organizing secretary Robert Mbui, urged employers to halt the deductions immediately. The leaders argue that this illegal levy has not only flouted court orders but also exacerbated the poverty situation among Kenyans, casting a long, gloomy shadow over the nation's workforce.

Defying the Appellate Court

The continued enforcement of this levy stands in direct defiance of the appellate court's decision, an act that the leaders deem a gross infringement on the rule of law. They have demanded that the government take immediate action to address the issue, echoing the collective voice of the Kenyan populace. This levy, they argue, has become a yoke around the necks of the Kenyan workers, an oppressive weight that needs to be lifted.

Public reaction to this defiance has been mixed, with some expressing relief at the court's decision while others still stand in support of the Housing levy agenda. The Court of Appeal's decision not to suspend the High Court's orders barring the state from deducting the levy from Kenyan workers has sparked a flame of reactions, illuminating the intricate tapestry of public sentiment. Amidst this cacophony of voices, the demand for justice and the respect for court decisions rings loud and clear.