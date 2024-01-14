en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Kenya

Kenyan Leaders Advocate for Deputy President Change Ahead of 2027 Elections

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:30 am EST
Kenyan Leaders Advocate for Deputy President Change Ahead of 2027 Elections

In a recent public statement, a group of political leaders from the Mount Kenya region have openly voiced their preference for Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro over the current Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua, in the upcoming 2027 elections. Spearheading this call, Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu and Gatanga MP Edward Muriu argue that Gachagua’s demeaning behavior and apparent inability to nurture widespread relationships make him unfit for leadership. They suggest that Nyoro, with his potential to preserve President William Ruto’s bid for a second term, is the superior choice.

A One-Term Policy for Deputy Presidents

The leaders propose a one-term policy for each deputy president, which would allow Gachagua to serve until 2027 and then grant Nyoro the opportunity to serve from 2027. This policy, they believe, would not only encourage a rotation of fresh perspectives but also manage potential leadership disputes.

Support for Young Leaders from Mount Kenya

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has joined the chorus in support of Nyoro, emphasizing the importance of backing young leaders from Mount Kenya. This endorsement further underscores the belief that a change in deputy leadership could be beneficial for the country’s political future.

Rival Factions and the Resurgence of Maina Njenga

In the meantime, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is experiencing a division, with some members aligning with Gachagua and others advocating for Nyoro as Ruto’s potential successor in 2032. Adding to the complexity of the situation is the political resurgence of former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga. His influence among the region’s youth presents another political challenge, particularly in light of discontent over unfulfilled election promises.

0
Kenya Politics
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Kenya

See more
1 hour ago
Kenya Doubles Electricity Imports Amid Rising Energy Demands
In a decisive step to meet burgeoning energy demands, Kenya has boosted its electricity imports, more than doubling the quantity obtained from neighboring Ethiopia and Uganda in the first 11 months of 2023. This move underscores a significant rise from the corresponding period in 2022, reflecting the nation’s pragmatic strategy to address its energy needs.
Kenya Doubles Electricity Imports Amid Rising Energy Demands
Nairobi's Airbnb Nightmare: Serial Offender Feared as Woman's Body Found
2 hours ago
Nairobi's Airbnb Nightmare: Serial Offender Feared as Woman's Body Found
New 'Mean Girls' Movie Musical Hits Theaters: A Review of High School Hierarchy and Charm
2 hours ago
New 'Mean Girls' Movie Musical Hits Theaters: A Review of High School Hierarchy and Charm
President Ruto's Infrastructure Initiatives Promise Economic Growth in Nakuru and Nyandarua
2 hours ago
President Ruto's Infrastructure Initiatives Promise Economic Growth in Nakuru and Nyandarua
President Ruto's Visit to Elgeyo Marakwet: A Blend of Faith, Politics, and Development
2 hours ago
President Ruto's Visit to Elgeyo Marakwet: A Blend of Faith, Politics, and Development
Kenya's Tourism Thrives as Largest Cruise Ship Docks at Mombasa
2 hours ago
Kenya's Tourism Thrives as Largest Cruise Ship Docks at Mombasa
Latest Headlines
World News
Matt Riddle Opens Up About WWE Release on Kurt Angle Show
15 seconds
Matt Riddle Opens Up About WWE Release on Kurt Angle Show
Call to Improve Accessibility at Dunmanway's Hydrotherapy Pool
21 seconds
Call to Improve Accessibility at Dunmanway's Hydrotherapy Pool
Peter Reading Officially Appointed as Yorkshire Ambulance Service CEO
1 min
Peter Reading Officially Appointed as Yorkshire Ambulance Service CEO
Lloyd Harris Exits Australian Open After Defeat to Quentin Halys
2 mins
Lloyd Harris Exits Australian Open After Defeat to Quentin Halys
President of India to Inaugurate Infrastructure Projects and Address Events in Meghalaya and Assam
2 mins
President of India to Inaugurate Infrastructure Projects and Address Events in Meghalaya and Assam
Coco Gauff Criticizes USTA's Cartoon Artwork of American Players
2 mins
Coco Gauff Criticizes USTA's Cartoon Artwork of American Players
Taiwan Elects William Lai Ching-te in Landmark Presidential Win
4 mins
Taiwan Elects William Lai Ching-te in Landmark Presidential Win
Sébastian Buemi Powers to 31st Podium at Mexico City E-Prix
4 mins
Sébastian Buemi Powers to 31st Podium at Mexico City E-Prix
Former US Officials Set to Engage in Post-Election Discussions in Taiwan
5 mins
Former US Officials Set to Engage in Post-Election Discussions in Taiwan
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
1 hour
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
2 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
2 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
4 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
9 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
9 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
9 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
10 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
10 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app