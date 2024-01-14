Kenyan Leaders Advocate for Deputy President Change Ahead of 2027 Elections

In a recent public statement, a group of political leaders from the Mount Kenya region have openly voiced their preference for Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro over the current Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua, in the upcoming 2027 elections. Spearheading this call, Murang’a Senator Joe Nyutu and Gatanga MP Edward Muriu argue that Gachagua’s demeaning behavior and apparent inability to nurture widespread relationships make him unfit for leadership. They suggest that Nyoro, with his potential to preserve President William Ruto’s bid for a second term, is the superior choice.

A One-Term Policy for Deputy Presidents

The leaders propose a one-term policy for each deputy president, which would allow Gachagua to serve until 2027 and then grant Nyoro the opportunity to serve from 2027. This policy, they believe, would not only encourage a rotation of fresh perspectives but also manage potential leadership disputes.

Support for Young Leaders from Mount Kenya

Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has joined the chorus in support of Nyoro, emphasizing the importance of backing young leaders from Mount Kenya. This endorsement further underscores the belief that a change in deputy leadership could be beneficial for the country’s political future.

Rival Factions and the Resurgence of Maina Njenga

In the meantime, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is experiencing a division, with some members aligning with Gachagua and others advocating for Nyoro as Ruto’s potential successor in 2032. Adding to the complexity of the situation is the political resurgence of former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga. His influence among the region’s youth presents another political challenge, particularly in light of discontent over unfulfilled election promises.