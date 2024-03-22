Kenyan Gov't Enhances Devolution: VP Gachagua Vows Complete Function Transfer to Counties

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, in a significant meeting with the Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry on March 22, 2024, underscored the government's unwavering support for the devolution process, a vital framework that has revolutionized service delivery across Kenya. During discussions with the Intergovernmental Relations Technical Committee (IGRTC) at his Karen residence, Gachagua highlighted the transformative impact of devolution on grassroots service provision, reiterating the government's dedication to ensuring its success and sustainability.

Devolution: A Pillar of Progress

Since its inception, devolution has been a game-changer in Kenya, facilitating improved accessibility to services for the populace. Gachagua pointed out that the government, through a consultative approach with all devolution stakeholders, aims to uphold the momentum, ensuring that the fruits of devolution reach every Kenyan. This commitment involves a seamless transition of the remaining functions and assets to the counties, a task that the IGRTC, led by Chairman Kithinji Kiragu, is actively pursuing. Kiragu expressed gratitude for the support from the highest levels of government, emphasizing the ongoing efforts to achieve the set targets for function transfer.

Strengthening Intergovernmental Relations

One of the core objectives outlined by Deputy President Gachagua is the establishment of a cohesive working relationship between the national government and the counties. This collaborative framework is designed to maximize the benefits of governance and service delivery at both levels, enhancing the overall well-being of the Kenyan populace. The consultative meetings and discussions with various stakeholders, including the IGRTC, are pivotal in identifying and addressing the challenges in the devolution process, ensuring a smooth transition of responsibilities to the counties.

Looking Ahead: The Path to Full Devolution

The journey towards full devolution is marked by significant milestones, with the government's commitment to transferring the remaining functions and assets being a critical step forward. The support from the President and Deputy President, coupled with the diligent efforts of the IGRTC and other stakeholders, sets a positive trajectory for achieving the devolution goals. As Kenya continues to navigate this path, the emphasis on strong intergovernmental relations and the unwavering focus on enhancing service delivery underscore the transformative potential of devolution in reshaping the nation's governance landscape.

As this chapter in Kenya's devolution story unfolds, the collaborative efforts between the national government and counties promise to usher in a new era of governance, characterized by enhanced service delivery and improved quality of life for all Kenyans. The steadfast commitment to safeguarding and nurturing the gains of devolution reflects a shared vision for a prosperous, equitable, and inclusive Kenya.