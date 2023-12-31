Kenyan Deputy President Defends Affordable Housing Project Amid Debates

In a fervent demonstration of the Kenyan government’s development agenda, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has robustly defended the implementation of an affordable housing project. During his appearance on the television program SundayLive, Gachagua underscored the significance of the project in creating numerous job opportunities for Kenyan citizens. His enthusiastic defense of the housing initiative has arrived amid ongoing debates on the utility and execution of such large-scale government endeavors.

Empowering Citizens Through Employment

The affordable housing project, situated in Bahati sub-county, Nakuru, is already 20 per cent complete and is expected to reach fruition in July 2024. Notably, the project has been a boon for employment, offering over 500 residents, including mechanical engineers, plumbers, masons, steel fixers, carpenters, and welders, an opportunity to earn their livelihoods. In a step further, skilled workers will be registered and accredited under the National Construction Authority, a move that will aid them in securing jobs in other government or private construction projects.

Boosting Local Economy through Technology Transfer and SMEs

Aside from creating job opportunities, the project aims to empower workers and residents through technology transfer. In a bid to boost the local economy, tenders for construction materials will be awarded to small and midsize enterprises (SMEs). The project, comprising 60 studio units, 20 one-bedroom units, 120 two-bedroom units, and 20 three-bedroom units, will also feature social amenities and commercial areas.

Transforming Communities, Reducing Crime

The construction of affordable housing has had a transformative impact on the local community. The project has been instrumental in reducing petty crimes in the area. Not stopping at that, the government is also embarking on the construction of 605 affordable housing units in the Bondeni slums. Gachagua’s comments highlight the government’s commitment to ensuring that affordable housing remains accessible to a broader segment of the population, thus contributing to economic growth and social welfare.