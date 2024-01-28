Kenyan Court Upholds Block on Government's Controversial Housing Tax

In a momentous ruling, the Court of Appeal in Kenya has upheld a High Court decision that temporarily blocks a contentious housing tax. This verdict serves as a blow to the government, which had hoped to continue to collect the 1.5% monthly levy from its formal sector citizens. However, the Court of Appeal's judgment requires that Kenyans cease paying the tax until the case reaches a final resolution.

Government's Attempt to Overrule Halted

The government had initiated the deduction of this tax from gross salaries to fund affordable housing. However, the High Court found this to be unfair, leading to a halt in its collection. Despite the High Court's ruling, the government sought to continue collecting the tax while the case was ongoing. However, the Court of Appeal's recent ruling extends the suspension of the tax, allowing citizens to refrain from paying until the conclusion of the case.

The Kenya Environmental Health and Public Practitioners Union, alongside the Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE), has responded to the court ruling by urging employers to suspend the housing levy deduction. They have hailed the Appeals Court decision as a victory against an oppressive tax, standing up for the rights of its members and pushing for a refund of all the money that had been deducted before the court's judgment.

President's Steadfast Stance

Despite the court's decision, President William Ruto remains undeterred. He has committed to moving forward with the housing project, asserting that he has public support that equates to a divine endorsement. Ruto has been quoted saying, "Your say is God's say. So I have enough directive and I will push this housing program forward," indicating his firm determination to proceed with the initiative despite the legal hurdles.

This case is part of a series of petitions causing tensions between the judiciary and executive branches in Kenya, with potential implications for the country's tax collection and housing policies. With the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) facing a significant revenue deficit and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expressing concerns about Kenya's declining tax collections, the final resolution of this case will be closely watched, both locally and internationally.