Kenyan Counties Grapple with Financial Crisis Amid National Treasury Fund Delays

In a stark revelation that has sent shockwaves across the nation, the Council of Governors (CoG) in Kenya has disclosed that several counties are buckling under a financial crisis.

This results from an extended delay of three months in the release of funds by the National Treasury.

The fiscal pressure that has been mounting since November of last year has left counties unable to meet their obligations, including the payment of salaries.

Anne Waiguru, the Chair of the CoG, illustrated the dire predicament the counties find themselves in. As of January 19, 2024, the National Treasury has failed to disburse a staggering sum of Ksh. 81 billion owed to the counties.

To maintain operational continuity, some counties have had to resort to secure overdrafts to pay their employees.

This delay has not only strained the counties' ability to manage emergencies effectively but has also led to threats of strikes from county employees, particularly health workers in Homa Bay County.