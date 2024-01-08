en English
Kenya

Kenyan Committee Rejects Bill on Corruption Convicts in Public Office

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:15 am EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 1:00 am EST
In an unexpected turn of events, a legislative committee in Kenya has rejected a bill that would have potentially undermined efforts in the fight against corruption and economic crimes.

The bill, sponsored by Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma, aimed to allow persons convicted of corruption or economic crimes to be eligible for election or appointment as public officers.

Bill Found Counterproductive in Anti-Corruption Fight

The National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee (JLAC), chaired by Mr. Murugara, found the proposed amendments to the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, 2003 to be counterproductive.

Instead of enabling individuals convicted of corruption to take public office, the committee recommended further amendments to disqualify such individuals.

Public Consultation Forms Essential Part of Legislation Process

The committee’s evaluation of the bill wasn’t without thorough scrutiny. It included a substantial number of submissions from various stakeholders expressing deep concerns about the proposed bill.

These stakeholders spanned a broad spectrum, including the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the Kenya Law Reform Commission (KLRC), and the Law Society of Kenya (LSK).

Input from Key Stakeholders Shapes Committee’s Decision

Other key contributors to the committee’s deliberations included the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP), the Judiciary, Transparency International, Mzalendo Trust, and Uraia Trust.

Their views and perspectives were instrumental in shaping the committee’s decision and the subsequent preparation of its report to the House. The active participation of these stakeholders in the public consultation phase underscores the importance of a democratic and inclusive legislative process.

Kenya
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

