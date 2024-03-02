Kenya Reviews Controversial Farm Produce Tax Amid Farmer Protests and Political Backlash

In a surprising twist of events, Kenya's government has announced plans to review the newly introduced farm produce tax, a decision that comes in the wake of widespread protests from farmers and criticism from various quarters. Githunguri MP Gathoni Wa Wamuchomba and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua have been at the forefront of this contentious issue, with the latter admitting to oversights in the Finance Act 2023 that necessitated this reconsideration.

The introduction of a 5% withholding tax on farm produce, as stipulated in the Finance Act 2023, was met with immediate disapproval from the agricultural sector, compelling the government to re-evaluate its stance. Deputy President Gachagua, recognizing the potential harm this could inflict on farmers, voiced concern over the law's punitive measures against the agricultural community. His acknowledgment of 'mistakes' in the Act underscored a swift governmental shift towards alleviating the tax burden on farmers.

A Closer Look at the Controversial Tax

The tax provision, intended to bolster the government's revenue from the agricultural sector, would see farmers relinquish at least Ksh5 for every Ksh100 earned from their produce. This move, part of a broader effort to fund the government's Ksh3.6 trillion budget for the 2023-2024 financial year, sparked uproar among farmers who viewed it as detrimental to their livelihoods. In addition to the farm produce tax, the Finance Act incorporated other contentious proposals, including a housing levy and a fuel tax increment, further fueling public dissent.

This backtrack by the government highlights the challenges of implementing tax reforms in sectors as sensitive as agriculture. As Deputy President Gachagua engages with stakeholders, including President Uhuru Kenyatta and Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung'u, the focus now shifts to amending the Act in a manner that harmonizes revenue generation with the welfare of farmers. The government's commitment to reviewing the Act not only demonstrates responsiveness to public outcry but also sets a precedent for more inclusive policymaking processes, particularly in areas affecting the nation's agricultural backbone.

The decision to review the Finance Act 2023 in light of the backlash is a testament to the power of collective dissent and the importance of government accountability.