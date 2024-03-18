Kenya Medical Association Challenges KRA's New Electronic Tax, Cites Privacy Concerns

In a significant move, officials from the Kenya Medical Association (KMA) have vehemently opposed the Kenya Revenue Authority's (KRA) introduction of an electronic tax on health invoice systems. During a press conference held on Monday, KMA announced its intention to file a petition challenging the system, mandated by the Finance Act, 2023. The association's primary contention is that the system infringes upon constitutional rights and patient confidentiality, potentially leading to a significant breach of privacy.

Immediate Withdrawal Demanded

KMA's leadership, including President Dr. Simon Kingondu and CEO Dr. Brenda Obondo, expressed their concerns over the lack of public participation in the decision-making process. They argue that the introduction of this system not only violates the constitution but also puts the privacy of Kenyans at risk. According to KMA, the electronic tax system could lead to unauthorized access and misuse of personal medical information, thereby jeopardizing the trust between patients and healthcare providers.

Diplomatic Relations at Stake

Another significant concern raised by KMA is the potential impact on diplomatic relations. The association points out that many foreigners residing in Kenya rely on local medical services. The prospect of their personal health data being exposed through the electronic tax system could lead to backlash and strain diplomatic ties. KMA's officials have called on KRA to immediately retract the system to prevent these adverse outcomes.

Public Participation and Constitutional Rights

The KMA has criticized the government's approach to implementing the new tax system, highlighting a lack of public input as a major flaw. The association asserts that such a significant change, with far-reaching implications on privacy and confidentiality, requires thorough public discussion and consensus. By bypassing this critical step, KMA believes the government has acted in disregard of constitutional mandates and the public's right to privacy.

As the KMA prepares to file its petition, the situation underscores a growing concern over the balance between technological advancements in tax collection and the protection of individual rights. The outcome of this challenge could set a precedent for how similar issues are addressed in the future, not just in Kenya but globally. The debate over the electronic tax on health invoice systems is not just about privacy; it's a test of how democratic processes and public participation are valued in the face of administrative decisions.