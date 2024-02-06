Kenya Maritime Authority Under Scrutiny Over Audit Discrepancies

The Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) has come under the spotlight as the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Public Investments, Commercial Affairs, and Energy embarks on an in-depth investigation into audit discrepancies related to the construction of the KMA headquarters. This deep-dive into the KMA’s financials is precipitated by considerable cost variations that saw the project's budget balloon from a projected Ksh1.7 billion to over Ksh2 billion.

Investigation Triggers

The committee, helmed by Eldas MP Adan Keynan, is probing the cause of this Ksh500 million escalation, a concern initially flagged by the Auditor General's office. The audit queries pertain to the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 fiscal years, pointing towards potential mismanagement of funds, including advance payments to contractors, procurement of cars and boat insurance, and the temporary resettlement costs of tenants.

Value for Money

The committee's mission revolves around ascertaining if the taxpayers’ money spent on structural enhancements, like piling and soil stabilization for the 17-story building, truly equates to value for money. Director General of KMA, Martin Munga, has revealed that the additional funds have not been disbursed yet, and discussions with the Ministry of Public Works are currently underway.

Further Ramifications

Further implications of this investigation could even see the former KMA Director General summoned for questioning if found culpable in the ongoing investigation. The KMA is now grappling with allegations of possible breaches of procurement and asset disposal laws, marking a significant moment in its financial management history.