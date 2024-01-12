en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Kenya Kwanza MPs Call for Impeachment of Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung’u

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:18 pm EST
Kenya Kwanza MPs Call for Impeachment of Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung’u

In a bold move that has sent ripples across the political landscape, a group of Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Kenya Kwanza alliance is advocating for the impeachment of Treasury Cabinet Secretary (CS) Njuguna Ndung’u. They cite incompetence and failure to effectively execute his duties as the primary reasons behind this call for impeachment.

Accusations of Incompetence

The MPs, primarily opposition members, are leveling heavy accusations against Ndung’u. They assert that his management of the country’s finances has been less than satisfactory, contributing to a raft of economic challenges currently facing the nation. Among those leading the charge are Kenya Kwanza MPs John Chikati and Geoffrey Ruku, who have openly criticized the CS for his alleged failure in implementing President William Ruto’s agenda.

The Impact on Government’s Economic Policies

The impeachment push does more than question Ndung’u’s competence; it highlights the MPs’ dissatisfaction with the Treasury’s handling of economic policies. This discontent centers around the perceived negative impact of these policies on the country’s fiscal health. The MPs accuse Ndung’u of exposing the government to ridicule from the Opposition, potentially undermining public confidence in the current regime.

Future Implications

As the impeachment process unfolds, it brings with it a cloud of uncertainty. Will the MPs garner enough support to instigate impeachment proceedings? Or will the allegations be addressed through other channels within the government? Whatever the outcome, this move signifies a significant challenge to the government and its economic policies. The coming weeks will undoubtedly be decisive, with potential implications for both the political and economic landscape of the nation.

0
Economy Kenya Politics
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
28 mins ago
Ireland to Implement Pay-Related Benefit System by December 2024
The Irish government has announced a significant overhaul of its social welfare system, aiming to introduce a Pay-Related Benefit System by the year’s end. Under the stewardship of Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, this proposed amendment secured approval from the Cabinet and is scheduled for implementation in December 2024. Graduated Benefits and PRSI Contributions
Ireland to Implement Pay-Related Benefit System by December 2024
TRowePrice's Eric Veiel Predicts a Downward Trend in Inflation
60 mins ago
TRowePrice's Eric Veiel Predicts a Downward Trend in Inflation
Taeyoung's Debt Restructuring Plan Gets Creditors' Nod
2 hours ago
Taeyoung's Debt Restructuring Plan Gets Creditors' Nod
Odessa's January Sales Tax Reveals a Dip but Fiscal Year-to-Date Figures Stay Strong
45 mins ago
Odessa's January Sales Tax Reveals a Dip but Fiscal Year-to-Date Figures Stay Strong
Bipartisan Congressional Tax Agreement: A Closer Look at the Negotiations
45 mins ago
Bipartisan Congressional Tax Agreement: A Closer Look at the Negotiations
Tile Choice Faces Uncertain Future After Filing for Administration
48 mins ago
Tile Choice Faces Uncertain Future After Filing for Administration
Latest Headlines
World News
Anadolu Journalists Survive Missile Attack in Ukraine Amidst Escalating Conflict
3 mins
Anadolu Journalists Survive Missile Attack in Ukraine Amidst Escalating Conflict
Novel Study Connects Childhood Trauma, Emotional Dysregulation to Smoking via Brain Function Analysis
5 mins
Novel Study Connects Childhood Trauma, Emotional Dysregulation to Smoking via Brain Function Analysis
Community Mourns as Young Mother Loses Battle to Cervical Cancer During Awareness Month
7 mins
Community Mourns as Young Mother Loses Battle to Cervical Cancer During Awareness Month
Saudi Arabia Expresses Alarm Over Escalating Conflict in Yemen and Red Sea Region
11 mins
Saudi Arabia Expresses Alarm Over Escalating Conflict in Yemen and Red Sea Region
The EU's Silence on Donald Tusk's Illiberal Tactics in Poland
11 mins
The EU's Silence on Donald Tusk's Illiberal Tactics in Poland
Bafana Bafana Gears Up for Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations
13 mins
Bafana Bafana Gears Up for Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations
Galeshewe Township Grapples with Rising Illegal Dumping Sites
14 mins
Galeshewe Township Grapples with Rising Illegal Dumping Sites
Michigan Wolverines' Historic Victory: A Game Changer in College Sports Recruitment
16 mins
Michigan Wolverines' Historic Victory: A Game Changer in College Sports Recruitment
Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. Initiates Product Recall Amidst E. coli Fears
18 mins
Adam Bros. Farming, Inc. Initiates Product Recall Amidst E. coli Fears
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
8 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
9 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
9 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
10 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
11 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
12 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
13 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
14 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app