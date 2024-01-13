Kenya Intensifies Focus on Last Mile Road Connectivity: A Boost for Grassroots Trade and Farmer Incomes

In a robust move to bolster access to resources and services, the Kenyan government, led by President William Ruto, is intensifying its focus on last mile road connectivity. This initiative, underlined by an increased budget for road upgrades, is set to stimulate grassroots trade and consequently lead to higher incomes for farmers, particularly those dealing in fresh produce.

Boosting Trade and Creating Jobs

The announcement, which was made during the commencement of the Boiman – Kwa Mumbi roads tarmacking project, carries the potential for a ripple effect of benefits. With an aim to improve roads for farmers of fresh produce, the initiative is anticipated to pave the way for increased income for these producers by connecting them to better markets. This push for road upgrades also carries the promise of creating employment opportunities for the youth as it enhances trade.

A Step Towards Inclusive Development

President Ruto commended the Kenya Rural Roads Authority for fostering inclusivity in the country’s development through the last mile connectivity initiative. The drive not only aims to improve the living standards of the rural populace but also seeks to underpin the government’s unwavering commitment to improving infrastructure.

Government’s Commitment to Infrastructure

President Ruto, while underscoring the government’s dedication towards infrastructure improvements, pointed out other ongoing road works in the county. He also highlighted those slated for rehabilitation, thereby further reinforcing the government’s commitment to the cause. This announcement was made in the presence of notable attendees, including Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, Governor of Nyandarua County Moses Badilisha, as well as Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of County Assemblies (MCAs).