en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Africa

Kenya Intensifies Focus on Last Mile Road Connectivity: A Boost for Grassroots Trade and Farmer Incomes

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:07 am EST
Kenya Intensifies Focus on Last Mile Road Connectivity: A Boost for Grassroots Trade and Farmer Incomes

In a robust move to bolster access to resources and services, the Kenyan government, led by President William Ruto, is intensifying its focus on last mile road connectivity. This initiative, underlined by an increased budget for road upgrades, is set to stimulate grassroots trade and consequently lead to higher incomes for farmers, particularly those dealing in fresh produce.

Boosting Trade and Creating Jobs

The announcement, which was made during the commencement of the Boiman – Kwa Mumbi roads tarmacking project, carries the potential for a ripple effect of benefits. With an aim to improve roads for farmers of fresh produce, the initiative is anticipated to pave the way for increased income for these producers by connecting them to better markets. This push for road upgrades also carries the promise of creating employment opportunities for the youth as it enhances trade.

A Step Towards Inclusive Development

President Ruto commended the Kenya Rural Roads Authority for fostering inclusivity in the country’s development through the last mile connectivity initiative. The drive not only aims to improve the living standards of the rural populace but also seeks to underpin the government’s unwavering commitment to improving infrastructure.

Government’s Commitment to Infrastructure

President Ruto, while underscoring the government’s dedication towards infrastructure improvements, pointed out other ongoing road works in the county. He also highlighted those slated for rehabilitation, thereby further reinforcing the government’s commitment to the cause. This announcement was made in the presence of notable attendees, including Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, Governor of Nyandarua County Moses Badilisha, as well as Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of County Assemblies (MCAs).

0
Africa Politics Transportation
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Africa

See more
3 mins ago
BCI and FMF Boost Mozambican Football with Renewed Sponsorship Agreement
Strengthening the backbone of Mozambican football, the Commercial and Investment Bank (BCI) and the Mozambican Football Federation (FMF) have breathed new life into their partnership. The duo embarked on a fresh commitment for the years 2024-2025, signing a renewed sponsorship agreement. This alliance will ensure BCI’s unwavering support for FMF’s mission, which encompasses the promotion,
BCI and FMF Boost Mozambican Football with Renewed Sponsorship Agreement
FIA President Calls for Increased Focus on Motorsport in Africa Amid F1 Changes
14 mins ago
FIA President Calls for Increased Focus on Motorsport in Africa Amid F1 Changes
Greenpeace and Kick Polluters Out Release Parody Video Criticizing TotalEnergies' AFCON Sponsorship
22 mins ago
Greenpeace and Kick Polluters Out Release Parody Video Criticizing TotalEnergies' AFCON Sponsorship
Brown Ideye Criticizes Super Eagles' Squad Selection for AFCON 2023
5 mins ago
Brown Ideye Criticizes Super Eagles' Squad Selection for AFCON 2023
Nigerian Prodigy Nasara James Dabo: A Beacon of Hope and Intellectual Brilliance
6 mins ago
Nigerian Prodigy Nasara James Dabo: A Beacon of Hope and Intellectual Brilliance
African Union To Assist South Sudan in Preparations for December 2024 Elections
12 mins ago
African Union To Assist South Sudan in Preparations for December 2024 Elections
Latest Headlines
World News
Perfection Fresh Teams Up With Sesame Street for Healthy Eating Campaign
5 seconds
Perfection Fresh Teams Up With Sesame Street for Healthy Eating Campaign
Bayley: A Pivotal Force in Damage CTRL Amid Uncertainty
11 seconds
Bayley: A Pivotal Force in Damage CTRL Amid Uncertainty
Storm Boy Gallops to Victory in Magic Millions 2YO Classic
59 seconds
Storm Boy Gallops to Victory in Magic Millions 2YO Classic
Gibraltar Dentists Engage in Industrial Action Amidst Efforts to Improve Patient Care
1 min
Gibraltar Dentists Engage in Industrial Action Amidst Efforts to Improve Patient Care
Ebonyi State Government Boosts Healthcare with SUVs for Doctors and New Ambulances
1 min
Ebonyi State Government Boosts Healthcare with SUVs for Doctors and New Ambulances
Kaiser Roseville Offers Alternative Treatment Amidst Overcrowding Due to Respiratory Illness Influx
1 min
Kaiser Roseville Offers Alternative Treatment Amidst Overcrowding Due to Respiratory Illness Influx
Football Legends Ranked: Controversial Graphic Sparks Heated Debate
2 mins
Football Legends Ranked: Controversial Graphic Sparks Heated Debate
Geopolitics Live: Exclusive Insights into Global Affairs
2 mins
Geopolitics Live: Exclusive Insights into Global Affairs
Tejasvi Surya's Quip on Ram Temple Boycott Elicits Laughter at Youth Conclave
2 mins
Tejasvi Surya's Quip on Ram Temple Boycott Elicits Laughter at Youth Conclave
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
5 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app