Kenya Faces Constitutional Crisis: 24 Constituencies at Risk Amid Electoral Review Delays

As the Kenyan Constitution's deadline for electoral boundary review looms, the nation finds itself on the brink of a constitutional crisis, exacerbated by the slow pace of electoral commission appointments. The review, critical for equitable resource distribution, targets constituencies like Othaya and Vihiga, among others, putting them at risk of disbandment due to not meeting population quotas.

The Crux of the Crisis

The heart of the issue lies in the constitutional mandate requiring the electoral body to reassess electoral boundaries every 8 to 12 years, considering population changes. The current delay is tied to the stalling in appointing new commissioners, a process entangled in political proceedings and legislative amendments. The proposed Constitution of Kenya (Amendment Bill) 2023 aims to shield these constituencies for an additional 8 to 12 years, allowing time for population growth to meet required thresholds.

Legislative and Judicial Interventions

In response to the crisis, the National Dialogue Committee recommended that Parliament could extend the review period through a resolution, a proposal currently under consideration. Additionally, a recent High Court ruling mandates the immediate recruitment of new electoral commission members, signifying the judiciary's stance on ensuring constitutional adherence amidst political processes.

Looking Ahead

The future of these 24 constituencies hangs in the balance, awaiting the outcome of legislative proceedings and the swift establishment of a fully functional electoral commission. The resolution of this crisis will not only impact the targeted areas but also set a precedent for how Kenya navigates constitutional mandates versus political realities. As the country watches closely, the hope for a democratic and equitable solution remains paramount.