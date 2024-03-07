Kenya Cabinet Reviews Regional Development Authorities, Passes Livestock Bill 2023

In a pivotal move aimed at enhancing regional development and agricultural efficiency, the Cabinet has initiated a comprehensive review of the roles played by Regional Development Authorities (RDAs) in Kenya. This decision underscores the government's commitment to optimizing devolution's impact on socio-economic development across the nation. Furthermore, the Cabinet's approval of the Livestock Bill 2023 marks a significant step towards regulating and bolstering one of Kenya's key economic sectors.

During a recent meeting at State House Nairobi, the Cabinet announced its directive to assess the effectiveness of six RDAs. These include Tana and Athi Rivers Development Authority, Kerio Valley Development Authority, Lake Basin Development Authority, Ewaso Nyiro North Development Authority, Ewaso Nyiro South Development Authority, and the Coast Development Authority. Established to spearhead sustainable economic development through the optimal utilization of basin-based resources, these authorities now face a review to ensure their operations align with the goals of devolution and regional empowerment.

Strengthening the Livestock Sector

With the Livestock Bill 2023 receiving the Cabinet's nod, Kenya is set to see a transformation in the management and regulation of its livestock sector. The bill prioritizes key value chains such as dairy, leather, and meat, addressing a critical regulatory gap in the industry. Kenya, home to one of the largest livestock populations in Africa, stands to benefit significantly from this legislation. The bill aims to enhance productivity, promote sustainable practices, and open up new opportunities for farmers and investors alike.

Alongside these initiatives, the Cabinet approved the National Agricultural Mechanisation Policy, which seeks to boost agricultural productivity through mechanization and public-private partnerships. Additionally, a shift towards the Accrual Basis of Accounting from the current Cash Basis is set to enhance transparency and accountability in government financial management, addressing the issue of pending bills and stalled projects. The National Policy on Linking Industry to Education, Training, and Research was also greenlighted, aiming to bridge the gap between academia and industry, fostering innovation and skill development.

As Kenya endeavors to navigate the complexities of regional development and economic growth, these legislative and policy measures represent a critical step forward. By refining the framework within which RDAs operate and bolstering the livestock sector, the government not only aims to achieve equitable development across regions but also to secure a sustainable future for its agriculture-based economy.