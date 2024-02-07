Kenya Auditor General Uncovers Irregular Spending at Maritime Authority

Kenya's Auditor General, Nancy Gathungu, has raised the alarm on questionable spending by the Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA), highlighting irregular payments made to members of Parliament (MPs) and other suspicious expenditures amounting to approximately Sh50 million. The audit report uncovers a tangled web of financial mismanagement that raises serious questions about fiscal accountability and governance within the KMA.

Exorbitant Allowances for MPs

According to the audit, KMA paid 41 MPs a total of Sh3.1 million in daily subsistence allowances for a four-day event. This adds up to around Sh75,000 per MP, which diverges from established protocols as MPs are typically funded by the Parliamentary Service Commission. The KMA also incurred an extra cost of Sh750,000 for hiring vehicles for the MPs, a provision usually covered by Parliament, escalating the questions about the necessity and propriety of these expenditures.

Unaccounted Payments and Overspending

The audit further revealed that the KMA made payments totalling Sh22.2 million to staff of the State Department of Shipping and Maritime without sufficient documentation to account for this expenditure. An additional Sh3.2 million was paid to individuals not on the KMA payroll without the required requests from accounting officers for staff facilitation. This lack of transparency and accountability in the allocation and use of funds paints a worrying picture of the financial management at the KMA.

Excessive Payments and Irregular Training Expenditure

The auditor general also brought to light Sh7.9 million in excessive payments to the board of directors, surpassing the budget limit set by a Cabinet memo. Moreover, the KMA faced criticism for its spending of Sh78 million on training, including unsupported payments to KMA staff and allowances for overseas training without proof of bonding, admission to academic institutions, or entry and exit into the respective countries.

The findings of this audit underscore the urgent need for a comprehensive review of financial management and accountability mechanisms within the KMA, and potentially across other state departments. This report serves as a stark reminder of the importance of rigorous financial oversight in safeguarding public funds and maintaining the integrity of our public institutions.