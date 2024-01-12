en English
Politics

Kentucky’s Bipartisan Bill Proposes Tax Exemption for Diapers

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:42 pm EST
In a move indicative of bipartisan cooperation, a new bill in Kentucky is seeking to provide tax relief to families by exempting the purchase of diapers from the state’s 6% sales tax. The proposal is backed by senators from both parties and aims to alleviate the financial burden faced by families with infants and toddlers, as well as those requiring adult diapers.

A Unifying Cause

Democratic Senator Cassie Chambers Armstrong, a mother of two and the lead sponsor of the bill, underscores the significance of even minute savings to families that count every penny. The bill also finds support from Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer, a Republican, reflecting his party’s stance on reducing taxes. This joint effort is a testament to the bill’s importance and the urgent need for such an initiative.

Backing from Diaper Bank

The initiative has also won the backing of a Kentucky diaper bank operator, who has witnessed firsthand the severe challenges some families face, including the unsanitary practice of reusing disposable diapers. Their support underscores the critical nature of the issue and the urgency of finding a solution.

Financial and Health Consequences

The National Diaper Bank Network brings attention to the health risks and economic consequences of diaper need. The inability to afford diapers can lead to health issues and missed work or school, impacting not just individual families but society as a whole. The proposed exemption could cost Kentucky an estimated $10 million in annual revenue. However, with the state’s current large budget reserves, the impact may well be considered manageable.

The bill’s progress remains uncertain, as revenue bills must originate in the House. Nevertheless, the bipartisan support underscores the recognition of the financial strain on families and the pressing need for relief.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

