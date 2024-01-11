en English
Politics

Senator McDaniel Proposes Aligning State Elections with Presidential Years by 2032

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:00 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 10:18 pm EST
In a bid to transform the electoral landscape of Kentucky, Senator Chris McDaniel has reignited his decade-long campaign to amend the state’s constitution, aligning statewide office elections with presidential election years, starting in 2032. This initiative, encapsulated in Senate Bill 10, recently received approval from the Senate State and Local Government Committee, marking a significant stride towards its realization.

Senator McDaniel, a prominent Republican figure, contends that this alteration would bolster voter turnout, economize election costs, and mitigate election fatigue by eliminating elections three out of every four years. As per the bill, the officials elected in 2027 would serve a five-year term rather than the customary four years, thus synchronizing their term endings with the presidential election cycle. This initiative has rallied support from eight co-sponsors, all Republicans, testifying to its broad acceptance within the party.

Concerns Over State Issues Being Overshadowed

Despite the evident support, the measure has also drawn criticism. Democratic Senator Cassie Chambers Armstrong has voiced concerns that state issues could be eclipsed by national politics if this change were to take effect. In contrast, Republican Senator Damon Thayer sees it as a potential catalyst for increasing focus on state issues, illuminating the stark partisan divide surrounding the bill.

Even as the bill awaits consideration by the full Senate and subsequently the House, the prospect of its implementation has ignited intense discourse. If endorsed by both chambers, it will be put to a public vote in November. However, even if approved by voters, one more statewide election in 2027 would precede the new schedule. This constitutional change, which has been a focal point of McDaniel’s political agenda for the past decade, has previously passed the Senate but failed to cross the threshold in the House.

Politics United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
