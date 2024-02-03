Kentucky Lawmakers Aim to Restrict Locations of Adult-Oriented Businesses

Two identical bills have surfaced in the House and Senate with the intent to limit the locations of adult-oriented businesses. House Bill 402 and Senate Bill 147 not only target adult bookstores and adult stores but have also included venues hosting drag shows in their ambit. The bills define drag shows as performances by individuals or groups who impersonate a gender opposite to their own using exaggerated clothing, makeup, or other physical markers. The proposed legislation has stirred concern among local businesses.

Among the concerned is Paducah Beer Werks, a local business that has been hosting drag shows for several years. The vague language of the bills and their potential for arbitrary enforcement are the primary causes for concern. The legislation could affect businesses like Paducah Beer Werks that are located near churches or other places frequented by children.

Legislators Argue For Child Protection

Representative Nancy Tate and Senator Lindsey Tichenor, the sponsors of the bills, argue that their legislation is meant to protect children. They believe that it is the responsibility of adults to shield the innocence of children's minds and bodies. However, this argument has been met with criticism. Blume, a local business owner, suggests that if child protection is the priority, lawmakers should focus on issues like gun control and healthcare instead of targeting adult-oriented businesses.

Tara Marcum, a member of the Paducah Pride Fest Committee, recalls a similar bill from the previous year that did not pass. She emphasizes the importance of reading the current bills carefully due to their elusive nature. Neither of the bills has progressed beyond committees at this point, but their introduction has sparked a heated debate about the regulation of adult-oriented businesses and the potential impact on local businesses and community events.