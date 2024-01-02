en English
Disaster

Kentucky Coalition Calls for Redistribution of Record Budget Reserves

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:18 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 5:18 pm EST
In the heart of the Bluegrass State, a discourse over the utilization of the budget reserve trust fund is intensifying. The fund, colloquially known as the rainy-day fund, is currently bloated to a record sum of $3.7 billion. The coalition Kentucky Together, inclusive of the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy and Kentuckians for the Commonwealth, is advocating for a redistribution of these funds towards public services.

Divided Opinions on the Rainy-Day Fund

The fund has been maintained by Republican lawmakers, with a vision for facilitating a reduction in the state’s income tax. However, the coalition has a contrary belief. They argue that the fund’s size is excessively large, and could be better utilized in addressing a multitude of public concerns such as childcare, social workers, teacher wages, mental health advocacy, disaster relief, conservation efforts, and affordable housing – all without jeopardizing the state’s financial security.

At the center of this debate is Natalie Cunningham of the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy. She asserts that the current strategy of accumulating funds is designed to cut or eliminate the individual income tax, which she believes would have disastrous implications for the state’s budget.

Addressing Pressing Social Needs

Many Kentucky residents are feeling the impact of social and environmental challenges. Wesley Bryant, a local affected by recent floods, underscores the necessity for the fund to be deployed for disaster relief. The coalition’s advocacy for increased state spending on various social needs is resonating with many such individuals.

However, House Speaker David Osborne has shown an inclination to use the reserve for pension system payments, which would not interfere with future tax reductions. The coalition contends that such tax cuts favor the wealthy, leading to a detrimental impact on the state’s revenue.

Upcoming Budget Proposals

Democratic Governor Andy Beshear’s budget proposal refrains from touching the rainy day fund, aiming to dodge further income tax cuts. Nonetheless, some organizers feel that the proposal does not sufficiently address issues like affordable housing. The Republican-led legislature is expected to announce its budget proposal soon, with Senate President Robert Stivers emphasizing that the fund should be kept for emergencies or one-time expenses, not for recurring costs like teacher raises.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

