Politics

Kentucky Bill Aims to Eliminate No-Excuse Early Voting Amid Opposition

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:01 am EST
Kentucky Bill Aims to Eliminate No-Excuse Early Voting Amid Opposition

Following the unforeseen circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, numerous states reevaluated their voting protocols. In Kentucky, a legislative bill, Senate Bill 61, has been introduced to eradicate no-excuse early voting—a measure that had become standard in response to pandemic precautions. The bill, supported by five Republican senators, seeks to recede from the pandemic-induced voting norm and return to traditional voting practices.

Reverting to Traditional Voting Practices

Senate Bill 61, proposed by State Sen. John Schickel, is an attempt to eliminate no-excuse in-person early voting. Instead, it proposes to expand excused, in-person absentee voting to 13 business days prior to Election Day during normal hours at a county clerk’s office or other designated polling place. Advocates of the bill, including Senator Schickel, believe that this change would reinstate the unique nature and responsibility associated with voting.

Opposition to Senate Bill 61

Despite the support from some of his party members, Kentucky’s Secretary of State Michael Adams, a Republican, strongly opposes the bill. Adams emphasizes the popularity of early voting and argues that its removal would be detrimental for Kentucky. According to him, early voting enables greater participation without the long wait times experienced in previous elections, making it a more efficient and inclusive system. Adams also fears that the bill’s passage would bring about negative national attention for Kentucky, as it would appear to be a regression from the expanded accessibility of early voting.

Another Proposal on the Table

While Senate Bill 61 is under debate, another legislation, Senate Bill 10, has been proposed by Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Ryland Heights. This bill suggests a constitutional amendment to shift Kentucky elections for constitutional officers, including the governor, to even-numbered years. The intention behind this proposal is to boost voter participation, reduce voter fatigue, and save costs. Like Senate Bill 61, this bill has also gained several GOP co-sponsors and received a favorable recommendation from the committee. If approved by the General Assembly, voters would decide in November whether to incorporate it into the state Constitution.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

