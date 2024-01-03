Kentucky 2024 Legislative Session Kicks Off: Aligning Election Years and Other Key Bills

The 2024 Kentucky legislative session, a critical 60-day period marked by a torrent of new bills and passionate debates, has been set into motion at the capital, Frankfort. Over 70 bills and 26 resolutions have been introduced in the House, while the Senate has seen the introduction of 45 bills and 33 resolutions as of Tuesday’s commencement. This legislative carnival, set to conclude on April 15, 2024, promises a wealth of pivotal decisions shaping the state’s future.

Aligning Election Years: A Constitutional Amendment

Among the introduced legislation, Senate Bill 10 has drawn significant attention. Filed by State Sen. Chris McDaniel, it proposes a constitutional amendment to synchronize the election years of the Governor and the President. The bill sets forth a strategy to combat voter fatigue, boost voter participation, and enhance cost efficiencies for local governments. Mirroring the recent general election turnout that fell by nearly 8.7% compared to four years ago, the bill’s intent becomes strikingly evident. If the amendment receives the legislature’s green light, the final decision will rest with Kentucky voters on the 2024 election ballot.

As the session unfolds, an array of bills is ready to hit the legislative floor. Some propose authorizing racing events on state highways and mandating two-person crews on trains. Another bill seeks to repeal the death penalty, indicating a potential shift in the state’s stance on capital punishment. In the wake of the state approval of medical marijuana last year, a new bill has surfaced, pitching for the decriminalization of recreational marijuana possession of one ounce or less for adults.

Upcoming Priorities and Deadlines

With the filing deadline drawing close at the end of February, additional bills are expected to grace the session. Education, spending, and infrastructure are likely to be focal points. The Ky Safe Act, a crime bill, is among the highlighted upcoming priorities. House Bill 51, dealing with the requirement for parental approval for student participation in specific school activities and questionnaires, is also in the pipeline. The session, with its diverse range of topics, is set to be dynamic and influential, shaping Kentucky’s future.