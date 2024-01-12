en English
Local News

Kent County Board of Commissioners Confirms Leadership Positions for 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:44 am EST
Kent County Board of Commissioners Confirms Leadership Positions for 2024

In a move that solidifies its leadership team for 2024, the Kent County Board of Commissioners in Michigan has confirmed its key positions. The board continues to place its trust in Stan Stek, a Republican and seasoned attorney with Miller Canfield, who has been re-elected as Board Chair for the third consecutive year. Stek, who has a decade-long tenure on the board, is known for his commitment to economic growth, affordable housing, behavioral health services, and enhanced service accessibility.

Continuity and Change in Vice Chair Positions

Continuing the trend of stability, Commissioner Ben Greene, a business owner with Northland Strategies, also a Republican, has been elected as vice chair. Greene fills the shoes of Emily Brieve, who stepped down due to personal and professional reasons but will retain her role as chair of the Finance and Physical Resources Committee. Despite the change, the board’s commitment to its core initiatives remains unwavering.

Minority Vice Chair and Committee Leadership

Offering a continued voice for the Democrats, Commissioner Stephen Wooden has been re-elected as minority vice chair. Wooden, who works with Dwelling Place as a housing and community development associate, will also serve as vice chair of the Finance and Physical Resources Committee. His re-election underscores the board’s focus on diversity and representation. Commissioner Dan Burrill, a Republican and licensed builder with Five Star Real Estate, retains his position as chair of the Legislative and Human Resources Committee, emphasizing the board’s commitment to legislative matters and human resources.

Committee Roles Filled

Adding to the leadership confirmations, the board has also filled vacancies on various county committees, commissions, and boards. A total of 273 applications were considered for 38 open positions. These appointments are viewed as vital for advancing the county’s priorities and ensuring high-quality service delivery to residents. With this, the board has set the stage for 2024, promising a year of stability, growth, and service.

Local News Politics United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

