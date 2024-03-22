Kent Council Faces Accommodation Crisis for Lone Child Asylum Seekers

Kent County Council has issued a stark warning that it may run out of accommodation for lone child asylum seekers arriving on the Kent coast in small boats before the end of March, placing them at significant risk. As of March 4, the council was responsible for 423 unaccompanied children seeking asylum, of which 346 were in long-term care and 77 were awaiting transfer to other local authorities. The situation is exacerbated by a projected influx of up to 3,541 unaccompanied children between March and December, while only having capacity for 1,631.

Pressing Capacity Concerns

The geographical location of Kent places it under disproportionate pressure to care for children arriving unaccompanied in the UK. With more than 4,000 people having crossed the Channel in small boats this year, a ten percent increase from last year, Kent's facilities are being stretched thin. This has led to the use of unregistered accommodation for some older children as a "last resort." The high court has been informed of the dire situation, highlighting the council's struggle to fulfill its legal duties under the Children Act due to the high numbers and delays in transferring children to other areas.

Legal and Governmental Challenges

The high court hearing is part of a broader challenge against the Home Office's use of hotels for accommodating newly arrived lone asylum seeker children, amid concerns over missing children and exploitation by traffickers. Despite a ban on long-term hotel use for these children, the issue of accommodation scarcity remains unresolved. The court has heard about a draft joint emergency response plan between the council and the government, detailing escalation procedures for severe accommodation shortages. However, disagreements on the best way forward persist.

Seeking Solutions Amidst Crisis

The case, involving multiple local authorities, ECPAT UK, the Home Office, and the Department for Education, underscores the complexity of caring for unaccompanied asylum-seeking children. With Kent County Council's capacity potentially exceeded as soon as this month, urgent action is required to ensure these vulnerable children are looked after. The judge has emphasized finding a solution to avoid children being left without care, with a judgment expected after Easter.

This ongoing crisis highlights the significant challenges local authorities face in managing the influx of unaccompanied asylum-seeking children. It underscores the need for a coordinated, comprehensive approach to ensure the safety and well-being of these vulnerable individuals, amid rising numbers and legal complications.