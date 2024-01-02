Kensington Expressway Project: A City Divided Over a $921.8 Million Proposal

In the heart of the city, a battle of ideals rages over the proposed Kensington Expressway project, a massive $921.8 million initiative aimed at reconstructing part of Humboldt Parkway and creating an urban greenspace. The public comment period is nearing its end, and the voices of the city have been heard loud and clear: the project is facing a wave of opposition.

A City Divided

Public sentiment on the project is polarized. Out of the comments received, 359 are opposed, while 322 stand in favor, and 124 remain neutral. Critics are calling for a more comprehensive study and alternatives to the current plan, viewing the proposed solution as inadequate for the city’s needs.

Controversial Tactics and Conflict of Interest

Adding fuel to the fire, Janate ‘Solar’ Ingram, who is associated with La Bella Associates—a firm that could stand to benefit from the project—distributed prewritten letters of support during a public meeting, an act that has been deemed inappropriate by many. The fact that Ingram’s affiliation with La Bella is not disclosed on official Department of Transportation (DOT) websites or materials further intensifies the controversy.

Political Involvement: A Double-Edged Sword

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes stands firm in her support for the project, highlighting its potential benefits for the East Side’s Black community. However, her critics argue that there is a lack of transparency about her involvement in the planning process.

Looking Ahead: Alternative Proposals

Critics propose a potential alternative: to restore the full parkway and redirect traffic, suggesting a less transportation-focused agency lead the project. This proposition underlines the broader debate about the balance between urban development and community needs.