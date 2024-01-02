en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Kensington Expressway Project: A City Divided Over a $921.8 Million Proposal

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:39 am EST
Kensington Expressway Project: A City Divided Over a $921.8 Million Proposal

In the heart of the city, a battle of ideals rages over the proposed Kensington Expressway project, a massive $921.8 million initiative aimed at reconstructing part of Humboldt Parkway and creating an urban greenspace. The public comment period is nearing its end, and the voices of the city have been heard loud and clear: the project is facing a wave of opposition.

A City Divided

Public sentiment on the project is polarized. Out of the comments received, 359 are opposed, while 322 stand in favor, and 124 remain neutral. Critics are calling for a more comprehensive study and alternatives to the current plan, viewing the proposed solution as inadequate for the city’s needs.

Controversial Tactics and Conflict of Interest

Adding fuel to the fire, Janate ‘Solar’ Ingram, who is associated with La Bella Associates—a firm that could stand to benefit from the project—distributed prewritten letters of support during a public meeting, an act that has been deemed inappropriate by many. The fact that Ingram’s affiliation with La Bella is not disclosed on official Department of Transportation (DOT) websites or materials further intensifies the controversy.

Political Involvement: A Double-Edged Sword

Assembly Majority Leader Crystal Peoples-Stokes stands firm in her support for the project, highlighting its potential benefits for the East Side’s Black community. However, her critics argue that there is a lack of transparency about her involvement in the planning process.

Looking Ahead: Alternative Proposals

Critics propose a potential alternative: to restore the full parkway and redirect traffic, suggesting a less transportation-focused agency lead the project. This proposition underlines the broader debate about the balance between urban development and community needs.

0
Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Trump's Campaign Rhetoric and Immigration Policies: The Influence of Stephen Miller

By Mazhar Abbas

New Law on Election Commission Appointments Challenged in India's Supreme Court

By Rafia Tasleem

Kennedy Cousin Michael Skakel Contests Past Murder Conviction: A New Chapter in a Long-Drawn Legal Saga

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Day Incidents: Climbing Stunt in Norwich, Fatal Crash in Portland, Decrease in Car Thefts

By BNN Correspondents

New Illinois Law Strengthens Rights of Gender Violence Survivors in th ...
@Courts & Law · 4 mins
New Illinois Law Strengthens Rights of Gender Violence Survivors in th ...
heart comment 0
Florida Voters Support Labor Unions: A Shift in Attitude Uncovered by FAU Poll

By BNN Correspondents

Florida Voters Support Labor Unions: A Shift in Attitude Uncovered by FAU Poll
Edison Research Poll Unveils Georgia’s Political Sentiments and EU Alignment

By Rafia Tasleem

Edison Research Poll Unveils Georgia's Political Sentiments and EU Alignment
Himachal Pradesh Government Officially Recognises Hattee Community as Scheduled Tribe

By Dil Bar Irshad

Himachal Pradesh Government Officially Recognises Hattee Community as Scheduled Tribe
Florida Supreme Court To Decide on Landmark Sports Betting Case

By BNN Correspondents

Florida Supreme Court To Decide on Landmark Sports Betting Case
Latest Headlines
World News
NHL Awards Watch: Early Favorites Emerge as Race Heats Up
11 seconds
NHL Awards Watch: Early Favorites Emerge as Race Heats Up
Trump's Campaign Rhetoric and Immigration Policies: The Influence of Stephen Miller
29 seconds
Trump's Campaign Rhetoric and Immigration Policies: The Influence of Stephen Miller
New Law on Election Commission Appointments Challenged in India's Supreme Court
29 seconds
New Law on Election Commission Appointments Challenged in India's Supreme Court
Liverpool's Gravenberch Discusses Crucial Newcastle Clash Amid Premier League Pressure
31 seconds
Liverpool's Gravenberch Discusses Crucial Newcastle Clash Amid Premier League Pressure
The Race for the 2024 Performance Car of the Year Heats Up
41 seconds
The Race for the 2024 Performance Car of the Year Heats Up
Tulane University Researchers Develop New Model to Study Pneumocystis Pneumonia; US Children Grapple with Inadequate Health Coverage
1 min
Tulane University Researchers Develop New Model to Study Pneumocystis Pneumonia; US Children Grapple with Inadequate Health Coverage
Candida auris Detected in Three Patients at Queen Elizabeth Hospital
3 mins
Candida auris Detected in Three Patients at Queen Elizabeth Hospital
The Rising Popularity of Mental Health Apps Amidst Therapist Shortage
3 mins
The Rising Popularity of Mental Health Apps Amidst Therapist Shortage
South Africa's Battle Against Hospital-Acquired Infections: A Hidden Health Crisis
4 mins
South Africa's Battle Against Hospital-Acquired Infections: A Hidden Health Crisis
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
35 mins
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
4 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
6 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app