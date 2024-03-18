Kennedy Family Snubs RFK Jr., Endorses Biden at White House St. Patrick's Event

During a recent St. Patrick's Day celebration at the White House, multiple members of the Kennedy family publicly snubbed Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an independent candidate in the 2024 election, by not only attending without him but also expressing their support for President Joe Biden. This act of familial dissent comes after several statements from the Kennedy clan denouncing RFK Jr.'s presidential bid, underscoring a significant political divide within the famous American political dynasty.

Family Feud Escalates

RFK Jr.'s presidential campaign has been marred by public denouncements from his own family, intensifying after his switch to an independent candidacy. His sister, Kerry Kennedy, and nephew, Joe Kennedy III, have been vocal on social media, praising President Biden and implicitly criticizing RFK Jr.'s campaign. The family's disapproval was further cemented by a statement released by Kerry Kennedy, on behalf of several family members, calling RFK Jr.'s campaign "dangerous" and "perilous for our country."

Controversial Candidacy

RFK Jr.'s campaign has been controversial from the start, with his outspoken views on vaccines and other conspiracy theories drawing criticism from both outside and within his family. Despite his claim of carrying on his father's legacy, polls indicate his support base skews more Republican than Democrat—a stark contrast to the Kennedy family's historical alignment with the Democratic Party. This political incongruity has led to predictions that RFK Jr. could split the vote in the upcoming election, potentially affecting the outcomes for both major parties.

Implications for the 2024 Election

The Kennedy family's public endorsement of President Biden over RFK Jr. signals more than just a family disagreement; it highlights a significant shift in the political landscape, where traditional party allegiances are being questioned, and independent candidates can significantly impact the electoral process. As the 2024 election approaches, the dynamics within the Kennedy family may mirror broader national debates about political identity, legacy, and the future direction of the United States.