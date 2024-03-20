Kennedy Carrillo: Belize's Trailblazer for ICAO Council Seat 2025-2028

On March 19, 2024, in Madrid, Spain, a significant endorsement took place at the 262nd Ordinary Board Meeting of COCESNA, marking a pivotal moment for Central American civil aviation. Prime Minister Hon. John Briceño presented Kennedy Carrillo, the esteemed CEO of the Ministry of Blue Economy and Civil Aviation, as Belize's candidate for the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Council for the tenure of 2025-2028. This unanimous endorsement by the Central American member countries underscores the regional support for Carrillo's candidacy and Belize's increasing influence in global aviation circles.

Profound Contributions and Experience

Since taking the helm as CEO in 2020, Kennedy Carrillo has not only led significant advancements within Belize's aviation sector but also contributed remarkably to COCESNA. Her achievements include securing Belize's first Primary Surveillance Radar System and spearheading the modernization of the nation's air traffic control systems. With a master's degree in psychology and extensive training in aviation from globally recognized institutions, Carrillo's blend of strategic leadership, policy development, and negotiation skills has positioned her as a formidable candidate for the ICAO Council.

Elevating Central America on the Global Stage

Carrillo's candidacy and potential election to the ICAO Council is more than just a national achievement; it's a stride towards enhancing the visibility and influence of Central American aviation on the world stage. Her role in COCESNA and her impending participation in the ICAO Council are set to promote the aviation interests of the region, highlighting the importance of Central American countries in the global aviation arena.

Looking Forward

The endorsement of Kennedy Carrillo by COCESNA and the support of Belize's Prime Minister signify a critical moment for Central American aviation. With the ICAO Council elections on the horizon, Carrillo's experience, achievements, and visionary leadership in aviation promise to champion the region's interests effectively. As the aviation world watches, her potential election could mark a significant milestone in Central America's quest for greater representation and influence in international aviation policymaking.