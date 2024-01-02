en English
Health

Kennedy Appoints Controversial Anti-Vaxxer Bigtree as Campaign’s Communications Director

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:20 pm EST
Kennedy Appoints Controversial Anti-Vaxxer Bigtree as Campaign’s Communications Director

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a presidential aspirant, has made a controversial move by appointing Del Bigtree, a well-known anti-vaccine activist, as his campaign’s communications director. Bigtree, currently the executive director of the Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN), has praised the role as his most significant to date. Kennedy’s campaign has drawn considerable energy from the anti-vaccine movement, and he has vowed to halt research into infectious diseases and confront medical journals over Covid treatment and vaccine research.

Not Anti-Vaccine, Yet Actions Suggest Otherwise

Despite Kennedy’s assertions that he is not anti-vaccine, his recent actions, including appointing Bigtree, indicate a different narrative. Bigtree’s involvement in the campaign isn’t new, as he previously received nearly $90,000 for communications consulting. Known for producing the anti-vaccine film ‘Vaxxed’ with Andrew Wakefield, Bigtree has been a vocal opponent of childhood vaccine requirements.

Revamping Kennedy’s Campaign

Other notable changes have been made to Kennedy’s campaign, including his decision to drop his Democratic bid to run as an independent. He has also replaced his campaign manager with his daughter-in-law, Amaryllis Fox Kennedy. This shakeup comes amidst Kennedy’s stance on Israel, which has led to the loss of some early anti-war supporters.

A Controversial Appointment

The appointment of Bigtree, coupled with Kennedy’s anti-vaccine rhetoric, has ignited severe criticism. Bigtree is notorious for spreading misinformation about the Covid vaccine and attributing various issues in children to the water supply. Despite these controversies, Kennedy’s recent polling shows high favorability ratings, although his anti-vaccine stance does not align with the majority of Americans’ views.

Health Politics United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

