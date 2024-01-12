Kennedy Agyapong Levels Corruption Charges Against Francis Asenso-Boakye Amid NPP Primaries

In a striking move on Ghana’s political chessboard, Kennedy Agyapong, a prominent figure in the country’s political landscape, has pointed an accusing finger at Francis Asenso-Boakye, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bantama constituency. Agyapong has unleashed allegations of corruption against Asenso-Boakye, thereby intensifying the stakes in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries.

Allegations and Accusations

Agyapong, renowned for his political acumen, has not only accused Asenso-Boakye of corrupt practices but also urged delegates to dethrone him from his position in the forthcoming primaries. These allegations, loaded with potential implications, revolve around Asenso-Boakye’s alleged demand for a bribe of US$20,000 during his tenure as Deputy Chief of Staff. Agyapong, however, has not furnished concrete evidence to buttress his claims, leaving a shroud of uncertainty hanging over these allegations.

A Showdown on the Horizon

The political climate is heating up as a showdown is anticipated between Asenso-Boakye and Ralph Agyapong, Kennedy’s brother, set for January 27, 2023. Kennedy Agyapong’s accusations and his campaign for his brother could significantly sway the political dynamics within the NPP, as the upcoming primaries play a pivotal role in determining the party’s representatives in the national legislature.

Implications and Potential Impact

The echoes of these allegations carry the potential to impact the political landscape and the future direction of the NPP. The outcome of the primaries, particularly if influenced by such accusations, could stir a seismic shift in the power equilibrium within the party. More so, Agyapong’s hint at revealing more explosive revelations if Asenso-Boakye is re-elected adds a layer of suspense and intrigue to the unfolding political drama.