en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Elections

Kennedy Agyapong Levels Corruption Charges Against Francis Asenso-Boakye Amid NPP Primaries

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:57 pm EST
Kennedy Agyapong Levels Corruption Charges Against Francis Asenso-Boakye Amid NPP Primaries

In a striking move on Ghana’s political chessboard, Kennedy Agyapong, a prominent figure in the country’s political landscape, has pointed an accusing finger at Francis Asenso-Boakye, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bantama constituency. Agyapong has unleashed allegations of corruption against Asenso-Boakye, thereby intensifying the stakes in the upcoming New Patriotic Party (NPP) primaries.

Allegations and Accusations

Agyapong, renowned for his political acumen, has not only accused Asenso-Boakye of corrupt practices but also urged delegates to dethrone him from his position in the forthcoming primaries. These allegations, loaded with potential implications, revolve around Asenso-Boakye’s alleged demand for a bribe of US$20,000 during his tenure as Deputy Chief of Staff. Agyapong, however, has not furnished concrete evidence to buttress his claims, leaving a shroud of uncertainty hanging over these allegations.

A Showdown on the Horizon

The political climate is heating up as a showdown is anticipated between Asenso-Boakye and Ralph Agyapong, Kennedy’s brother, set for January 27, 2023. Kennedy Agyapong’s accusations and his campaign for his brother could significantly sway the political dynamics within the NPP, as the upcoming primaries play a pivotal role in determining the party’s representatives in the national legislature.

Implications and Potential Impact

The echoes of these allegations carry the potential to impact the political landscape and the future direction of the NPP. The outcome of the primaries, particularly if influenced by such accusations, could stir a seismic shift in the power equilibrium within the party. More so, Agyapong’s hint at revealing more explosive revelations if Asenso-Boakye is re-elected adds a layer of suspense and intrigue to the unfolding political drama.

0
Elections Ghana Politics
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Elections

See more
6 mins ago
Indian-Origin Entrepreneurs Stir London Mayoral Election
In the upcoming Mayor of London election, the city’s vibrant political landscape is set to be enlivened by a diverse field of candidates, including two Indian-origin entrepreneurs running as independents. The contenders for the seat, Tarun Ghulati, a 63-year-old businessman, and Shyam Bhatia, a 62-year-old property entrepreneur, are part of a bustling group of nearly
Indian-Origin Entrepreneurs Stir London Mayoral Election
Councilman Mark McBrayer Joins Race for Lubbock Mayor, Triggers Special Election
1 hour ago
Councilman Mark McBrayer Joins Race for Lubbock Mayor, Triggers Special Election
Supreme Court Upholds Governor Bassey Otu's Election Victory
2 hours ago
Supreme Court Upholds Governor Bassey Otu's Election Victory
Democratic Party Hits 35-Year Low as Independents Surge, Gallup Survey Reveals
10 mins ago
Democratic Party Hits 35-Year Low as Independents Surge, Gallup Survey Reveals
Foreign Interference Claims in Bangladesh Elections; Observers Affirm Legitimacy
25 mins ago
Foreign Interference Claims in Bangladesh Elections; Observers Affirm Legitimacy
Epic Systems' Workforce Surge: A Potential Game-Changer in Wisconsin's 2024 Presidential Election
1 hour ago
Epic Systems' Workforce Surge: A Potential Game-Changer in Wisconsin's 2024 Presidential Election
Latest Headlines
World News
January 12, 2024: A Day in Pictures - From Yemen Conflict to Sports and Politics
7 seconds
January 12, 2024: A Day in Pictures - From Yemen Conflict to Sports and Politics
SAfmThisWeekToday: An Engaging Discourse on SASSA Grants, ICJ Hearings, and '2024 X Corp.'
11 seconds
SAfmThisWeekToday: An Engaging Discourse on SASSA Grants, ICJ Hearings, and '2024 X Corp.'
Stefan Parsons to Drive for Henderson Motorsports in 2024 NASCAR Series
1 min
Stefan Parsons to Drive for Henderson Motorsports in 2024 NASCAR Series
Kalamazoo City Issues Boil Water Advisory Following Water Main Break
1 min
Kalamazoo City Issues Boil Water Advisory Following Water Main Break
Andy Murray’s New Mental Approach: Embracing Self-Compassion and Game Enjoyment
2 mins
Andy Murray’s New Mental Approach: Embracing Self-Compassion and Game Enjoyment
Proton Racing Team Gears Up for IMSA and WEC 2024 with Porsche 963
3 mins
Proton Racing Team Gears Up for IMSA and WEC 2024 with Porsche 963
Bob Good Warns of 'Hamas-like Situation' Amidst Biden's Open-Border Policy
3 mins
Bob Good Warns of 'Hamas-like Situation' Amidst Biden's Open-Border Policy
Steve O'Keefe Bows Out: Veteran Sydney Sixers Spinner Announces Retirement
4 mins
Steve O'Keefe Bows Out: Veteran Sydney Sixers Spinner Announces Retirement
Glasgow Warriors' Injured Stars Eye Six Nations Return Amid Crucial Champions Cup Clash
4 mins
Glasgow Warriors' Injured Stars Eye Six Nations Return Amid Crucial Champions Cup Clash
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
1 hour
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
3 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
6 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
6 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
7 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app