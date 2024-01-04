Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey Faces Two Misdemeanor Charges

In a twist of events, Darryl Humphrey, the mayor of Kendleton, Texas, is set to take the stand on Monday, facing two misdemeanor charges. These charges stem from incidents beginning in December 2022, when Humphrey found himself at the center of controversies that have since shaken the small city’s administration.

Open Records Request Controversy

The first charge against Humphrey traces back to an open records request made by Todd Doucet, owner of the Lazy KRV park. The request was made following a sudden and inexplicable increase in his water bill from approximately $100 to $700 a month. However, Humphrey was accused of not fulfilling this request. His defense, arguing the city’s lack of adequate resources, promised to rectify the situation, a claim that has not yet been realized.

Unapproved Pay Raises

The second controversy surrounding Humphrey involves a substantial and unapproved pay raise. Humphrey and city secretary Christian Flores were alleged to have received pay raises of 60% and 13%, respectively, without the necessary approvals. Humphrey maintained that his hefty raise was an accident and promptly refunded the amount. He further justified that Flores, despite the lack of approval, deserved her pay raise.

The Fallout and Charges

In a dramatic development, Flores was dismissed from her position in August 2023. The dismissal came after an incident where she locked journalists and council members out of city hall. As a result of these controversies, Humphrey now faces a Class B misdemeanor for failing to fulfill the open records request and a Class A misdemeanor for allegedly overcharging Doucet. Although his trial date is set, his lawyer anticipates a possible postponement.

In a city as small as Kendleton, these charges against Mayor Humphrey have sent shockwaves throughout the community. The outcomes of these charges could have significant implications for the city’s governance and the future trajectory of its leadership.