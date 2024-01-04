en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey Faces Two Misdemeanor Charges

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:07 pm EST
Kendleton Mayor Darryl Humphrey Faces Two Misdemeanor Charges

In a twist of events, Darryl Humphrey, the mayor of Kendleton, Texas, is set to take the stand on Monday, facing two misdemeanor charges. These charges stem from incidents beginning in December 2022, when Humphrey found himself at the center of controversies that have since shaken the small city’s administration.

Open Records Request Controversy

The first charge against Humphrey traces back to an open records request made by Todd Doucet, owner of the Lazy KRV park. The request was made following a sudden and inexplicable increase in his water bill from approximately $100 to $700 a month. However, Humphrey was accused of not fulfilling this request. His defense, arguing the city’s lack of adequate resources, promised to rectify the situation, a claim that has not yet been realized.

Unapproved Pay Raises

The second controversy surrounding Humphrey involves a substantial and unapproved pay raise. Humphrey and city secretary Christian Flores were alleged to have received pay raises of 60% and 13%, respectively, without the necessary approvals. Humphrey maintained that his hefty raise was an accident and promptly refunded the amount. He further justified that Flores, despite the lack of approval, deserved her pay raise.

The Fallout and Charges

In a dramatic development, Flores was dismissed from her position in August 2023. The dismissal came after an incident where she locked journalists and council members out of city hall. As a result of these controversies, Humphrey now faces a Class B misdemeanor for failing to fulfill the open records request and a Class A misdemeanor for allegedly overcharging Doucet. Although his trial date is set, his lawyer anticipates a possible postponement.

In a city as small as Kendleton, these charges against Mayor Humphrey have sent shockwaves throughout the community. The outcomes of these charges could have significant implications for the city’s governance and the future trajectory of its leadership.

0
Courts & Law Politics United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
19 seconds ago
Quick Police Response Leads to Arrest of Wingstop Burglars
In American Canyon’s early morning tranquility, an unexpected event unfolded at a local Wingstop restaurant. The establishment was the target of a burglary, resulting in the theft of a safe. The incident, which activated a glass-break alarm just after 7 a.m., was promptly discovered by the vigilant local police. Upon their arrival, the officers noted
Quick Police Response Leads to Arrest of Wingstop Burglars
'Love Is Blind' Contestant Sues Netflix, Alleges Exploitative Practices
11 mins ago
'Love Is Blind' Contestant Sues Netflix, Alleges Exploitative Practices
Haslingden Trades Club Under Fire: Licensing Review Looms Amidst Violation Allegations
13 mins ago
Haslingden Trades Club Under Fire: Licensing Review Looms Amidst Violation Allegations
Federal Judge in Colorado Chooses Not to Intervene in State Lawsuit Over Toll Lanes Project
2 mins ago
Federal Judge in Colorado Chooses Not to Intervene in State Lawsuit Over Toll Lanes Project
The Legal Ramifications of Blockades: An International Perspective
5 mins ago
The Legal Ramifications of Blockades: An International Perspective
LA Judge Delays Ruling on Anti-SLAPP Motion in Carson Eviction Case
7 mins ago
LA Judge Delays Ruling on Anti-SLAPP Motion in Carson Eviction Case
Latest Headlines
World News
Tacofino Joins Dry January, Donating to Mental Health Cause
13 seconds
Tacofino Joins Dry January, Donating to Mental Health Cause
Laguna Blanca High School Athletes Commit to NCAA Division III Sports
20 seconds
Laguna Blanca High School Athletes Commit to NCAA Division III Sports
Callaway Unveils Groundbreaking AI-Driven Irons
57 seconds
Callaway Unveils Groundbreaking AI-Driven Irons
Ontario Healthcare Workers at Breaking Point: Increased Workloads, Staff Shortages, and Morale Crisis
1 min
Ontario Healthcare Workers at Breaking Point: Increased Workloads, Staff Shortages, and Morale Crisis
Biden Administration Challenges Texas' Immigration Law, SB 4: A Clash over Constitutional Authority
1 min
Biden Administration Challenges Texas' Immigration Law, SB 4: A Clash over Constitutional Authority
Callaway Unveils 2024 Golf Ball Line: Chrome Tour, Chrome Tour X, and Chrome Soft
1 min
Callaway Unveils 2024 Golf Ball Line: Chrome Tour, Chrome Tour X, and Chrome Soft
The Best Gym Shoes for Every Workout: A Comprehensive Review
1 min
The Best Gym Shoes for Every Workout: A Comprehensive Review
Olympia City Council Vacancy: Six Candidates Advance to Interview Stage
1 min
Olympia City Council Vacancy: Six Candidates Advance to Interview Stage
Indiana University Hoosiers Anticipate the Return of Xavier Johnson for Upcoming Big Ten Game
2 mins
Indiana University Hoosiers Anticipate the Return of Xavier Johnson for Upcoming Big Ten Game
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app