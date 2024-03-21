Ken Buck Breaks GOP Ranks, Signs Dems' Ukraine Aid Discharge Petition Amid Congressional Standoff

Rep. Ken Buck (Colo.) made headlines as the first Republican to sign the House Democrats' discharge petition for Ukraine aid, marking a significant departure from party lines just a day before his retirement. This bold move aims to unlock a stalled $95 million foreign aid package for Ukraine, demonstrating a critical juncture in Congressional dynamics over international assistance.

Breaking Ranks

In an unprecedented move, Rep. Ken Buck has sided with Democrats to advance a $60 billion aid package for Ukraine, showcasing deep divisions within Congress over the allocation of foreign assistance. Buck's signature on the discharge petition, sponsored by Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), propels the Democrats closer to the 218 signatures needed to bypass House Speaker Mike Johnson's (R-La.) blockade against the Senate's foreign aid package, which he opposes due to a lack of U.S.-Mexico border provisions.

Political Ramifications

Buck's decision comes amid internal GOP tensions and his recent ousting from the conservative House Freedom Caucus. Criticized by some for not aligning with conservative values and for his early retirement announcement, Buck's signature not only challenges Speaker Johnson's stance but also reflects his history of breaking with GOP orthodoxy on various issues, including election integrity.

Looking Ahead

As Buck prepares to exit Congress, his parting act of crossing party lines to support Ukraine aid underscores the complex interplay of politics, personal convictions, and international priorities in Washington. With a special election set to decide his successor, the future of the Ukraine aid package—and the broader implications for U.S. foreign policy and Congressional unity—hangs in the balance.