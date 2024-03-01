Federal Government Appoints Kemi Nanna Nandap as Immigration Service Comptroller General

In a significant move to bolster the nation's border security, the Federal Government of Nigeria has officially appointed Kemi Nanna Nandap as the 19th Comptroller General of the Immigration Service (CGIS). The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, emphasized the critical role of the new CGIS in enhancing the country's security framework during the decoration ceremony held in Abuja.

Dr. Tunji-Ojo highlighted Nandap's extensive experience and her prior command positions across Nigeria as pivotal assets for her new role. He remarked, "You have held command positions across the country, and that means you are conversant with the issues. Please, we believe in you. The president believes in you." The minister's remarks underscored the government's confidence in Nandap's capabilities to innovate and improve the Immigration Service's operations. He further urged Nandap to be a team player and to leverage her experience and training to protect the nation's borders effectively.

Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

Nandap's appointment comes at a time when Nigeria faces significant challenges in managing its borders, combating irregular migration, and ensuring the security of its citizens. She succeeds Mrs. Caroline Wura-Ola Adepoju and is tasked with not only continuing the reforms initiated by her predecessor but also introducing new strategies to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the Immigration Service. According to TheNigeriaLawyer, Adepoju's tenure was marked by significant milestones in visa and passport administration, migration management, and international border management reforms, setting a high benchmark for Nandap.

In her acceptance speech, Nandap expressed her gratitude towards the president for entrusting her with this critical role. She pledged to serve the nation with integrity and to prioritize the welfare of the officers and personnel under her command. Nandap emphasized her commitment to strengthening policies against irregular migration and tightening border security, affirming, "A safe border is a safe nation." Her vision for the Immigration Service not only focuses on security but also on fostering unity, growth, and development within the organization and the country.

As Kemi Nanna Nandap embarks on her journey as the new Comptroller General of the Immigration Service, the expectations are high. Her leadership comes at a crucial time when Nigeria seeks to fortify its borders and enhance its global standing in migration management. With a commitment to innovation, integrity, and collaboration, Nandap's tenure is poised to usher in a new era for the Nigeria Immigration Service, potentially transforming it into a more efficient, responsive, and respected institution both nationally and internationally.