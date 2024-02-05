Kemi Badenoch Slams Labour's Proposed Race Equality Act as Burdensome for Businesses

The Business Secretary and Minister for Equalities, Kemi Badenoch, has publicly denounced the Labour Party's proposal to widen equal pay laws to encompass all ethnic minorities. Badenoch lambasted the proposal as unnecessary, arguing that it would impose an undue burden on businesses. The Business Secretary asserted that paying someone less on the basis of their race is already deemed illegal, and thus, the introduction of new laws would primarily benefit 'dodgy, activist lawyers.'

Labour's Perspective

Laid out by Shadow Equalities Secretary Anneliese Dodds, Labour's proposed Race Equality Act is intended to address the escalating inequality under the current government. Dodds highlighted that numerous black, Asian, and ethnic minority families are working for less, which adversely affects the economy. She proposed phasing in protections akin to those established for women's equal pay.

Badenoch's Counterargument

However, Badenoch dismissed these measures as redundant, arguing they would squander millions on what she referred to as 'pointless red tape'. She cautioned that such measures could prove disastrous for businesses of all sizes. Badenoch further warned that a vote for any party other than the Conservatives in the 2024 election would result in Labour's ill-conceived ideas becoming law.

Labour Accused of Focusing on 'Fake Problems'

Badenoch criticized the Labour Party for focusing on 'fake problems' and lacking real solutions to the challenges faced by the country and the world at large. These criticisms come in the wake of Labour's pledge to extend full equal pay rights to ethnic minority workers and disabled people through a new Race Equality Act. The proposed legislation would also address dual discrimination and require large employers to publish ethnicity and disability pay gap reports, sparking a myriad of opinions on its impact and effectiveness.

As the debate rages on, the nation awaits the outcome of the 2024 election, which will undoubtedly shape the future of equal pay laws in the United Kingdom.