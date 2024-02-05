Kellyanne Conway Advocates for a Person of Color as Trump's Potential Running Mate

In a recent New York Times op-ed, Kellyanne Conway, a former White House adviser under the Trump administration, has made a compelling case regarding President Donald Trump's potential choice for a running mate, should he decide to run in the upcoming presidential election. Contrary to the popular notion that Trump should select a female vice-presidential candidate, a move that mirrors President Joe Biden's selection of Kamala Harris, Conway advocates for the selection of a person of color. However, she clarifies that this is not an endorsement of identity politics, which she openly criticizes.

A Diverse 'America First'

Instead, Conway presents her argument as a representation of a diverse 'America First' movement. She asserts that embracing such diversity could potentially be a strategic move, aiming to draw in a wider range of voters. This includes union workers and independents, along with various racial and ethnic groups. The goal, as per Conway, is to showcase the broad spectrum of the 'America First' movement and its resonance with the diverse American populace.

Potential Candidates

Conway also lists several potential candidates of color that Trump could consider. This includes Senators Tim Scott and Marco Rubio, popular figures like J.D. Vance, Representatives Byron Donalds and Wesley Hunt, former HUD Secretary Ben Carson, and former presidential contender Vivek Ramaswamy. By listing these potential candidates, Conway emphasizes the abundance of choice that Trump has in selecting a running mate who can represent the diverse 'America First' ideology.

Qualities of the Ideal Candidate

But for Conway, the color of the skin shouldn’t be the only deciding factor. She emphasizes that the ideal running mate should be someone who is capable of leading from day one. This candidate should be able to engage with the media effectively and attract rather than alienate core Republican constituencies. Conway's emphasis on these qualities indicates that the selection of a running mate is not merely about diversity but also about capability and leadership.