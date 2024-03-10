Kejriwal Frames Lok Sabha Polls as Dharma vs Adharma, Cites Misuse of Power by BJP

Delhi Chief Minister Acharya Arvind Kejriwal recently stirred the political scene by likening the impending Lok Sabha elections to the epic battle between 'dharma' and 'adharma', directly invoking narratives from the Mahabharata. Amidst this modern-day Kurukshetra, Kejriwal criticized the ruling BJP for what he perceives as the misuse of central agencies against political adversaries, while also announcing the AAP's strategic alliance with the Congress to challenge the BJP's dominance in the upcoming polls.

Historical Echoes in Contemporary Politics

Kejriwal's comparison draws a deep cultural resonance, positioning the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and its allies as the embodiment of 'dharma' against the 'adharma' represented by the BJP. He articulated his point by highlighting how, in the Mahabharata, the Pandavas, despite being fewer in number and resources, triumphed over the Kauravas due to their righteousness and the divine support of Lord Krishna. By analogy, Kejriwal suggests that the AAP, though smaller and less powerful in the face of BJP's comprehensive control over central agencies like the IB, CBI, and ED, is similarly backed by moral high ground.

Strategic Alliances and Electoral Battles

The announcement of AAP's alliance with the Congress signifies a significant strategic shift, aiming to consolidate opposition forces against the BJP. This move is seen as a tactical response to the central government's alleged use of state machinery to suppress dissent and target political opponents. Kejriwal's call to the public to elect MPs who genuinely work for their welfare, rather than those wielding power for its own sake, resonates with a broader critique of the current political climate, emphasizing accountability and public service over authoritarian control.

Implications for the Lok Sabha Elections

This framing of the election as a fight between good and evil, between the protectors of 'dharma' and the proponents of 'adharma', is not just a rhetorical device but a strategic move to galvanize public support. It taps into the deep cultural narratives familiar to the Indian electorate, potentially influencing voter perception and behavior. As the Lok Sabha elections approach, the effectiveness of this narrative, coupled with the AAP-Congress alliance, in swaying voters away from the BJP, remains to be seen. However, it undoubtedly sets the stage for a highly polarized and ideologically charged electoral battle.