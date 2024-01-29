Kejriwal Criticizes Nitish Kumar's Alliance Switch, Congress Calls for Repeal of UGC's Draft Guidelines, India Extends Ban on SIMI

Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal, has reacted to Nitish Kumar's recent alliance switch to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), stating that this move could be detrimental to our democracy. Kejriwal has predicted that this move will negatively impact the NDA's electoral outcomes in Bihar.

Controversy Over UGC's Draft Guidelines

Meanwhile, the Congress party, led by Rahul Gandhi, calls for the repeal of the University Grants Commission's (UGC) draft guidelines. These guidelines suggest un-reserving positions for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes if qualified candidates are not found. The Congress party views this proposal as a threat to reservation benefits.

Extension on SIMI's Ban

In other news, the Indian government has extended the ban on the Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) for another five years under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). This extension has been made due to SIMI's involvement in instigating terrorism, disrupting peace, and threatening the sovereignty, security, and integrity of India.

India's Tourism Rank Falls

On the international front, India's rank as a tourism source for the Maldives has dropped to fifth place, with China now ranked third.

Political Developments and Warnings

Congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge, has issued a stark warning about the implications of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's re-election, while the West Bengal BJP chief has announced the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) before the next Lok Sabha elections. In the Maldives, the main opposition party is preparing to file an impeachment motion against President Muizzu.

US Speaker's Call for Investigation

Over in the United States, Speaker Nancy Pelosi has called for an investigation into the funding of pro-Palestine activists, suspecting them of spreading Russian President Putin's message.

Entertainment and Sports Updates

In the entertainment world, actor Abhishek Kumar has expressed his views on the outcomes of Bigg Boss 17 and why Ankita Lokhande did not win the show. In sports, the Indian cricket team has added three new players to its squad for the upcoming second Test against England. This move comes after all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and batter KL Rahul were ruled out due to injuries.