Keisha Lance Bottoms Tackles Racial Equity and Mental Health at Upcoming Niles Symposium

Imagine a gathering where the air buzzes with the promise of change, where conversations pierce the veil of discomfort surrounding topics many shy away from. This is the vision for the 'Unmute the Uncomfortable 2024 - A Symposium on Racial Equity, Mental Health Awareness and Suicide Prevention', set to transform the Eastwood Event Centre in Niles into a crucible for change. At the heart of this event is former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, whose tenure, marked by a global pandemic and a reinvigorated racial justice movement, positioned her as a beacon of resilience and reform in tumultuous times.

A Voice for the Voiceless

Under the glare of the national spotlight, Bottoms navigated Atlanta through crises that tested the city's soul, earning her a reputation as a leader who does not flinch from adversity. Her keynote address at the symposium promises insights into the challenges and triumphs of governing in times of upheaval. More than that, it offers a rare opportunity to hear from a woman who has stood at the intersection of race, gender, and power, fighting for a world that respects and protects the rights of all its citizens.

Breaking Barriers, Building Bridges

The symposium isn't just a platform for dialogue; it's a call to action. Judge Carla Baldwin will moderate a fireside chat with Bottoms, complemented by presentations from voices like poet Barbara Fant and LaToya Logan of Project Lift, each bringing a unique perspective on the entwined issues of racial equity, mental health, and suicide prevention. This lineup underscores the event's commitment to addressing systemic inequalities and the mental health impacts of minority stress and intersectionality, topics that have long demanded our attention but found too few willing to listen.

Empowerment Through Education

With continuing education credits on offer for a range of professions, the symposium extends its reach beyond the immediate audience to impact communities and workplaces. The inclusion of a resource fair further amplifies its potential to spark change, providing attendees with the tools they need to dismantle barriers to mental health care and advocate for racial equity in their own circles. At a participation fee of $100, covering meals, the event stands as an investment in a more equitable and compassionate future.

The symposium, organized by Coleman Health Services in collaboration with the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board, is more than an event; it is a testament to the power of collective action in the face of daunting challenges. As society grapples with the realities of racial injustice and the stigma surrounding mental health, initiatives like this shine a light on the path forward, guided by leaders like Keisha Lance Bottoms who dare to imagine a better world and work tirelessly to make it a reality.