en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Keir Starmer’s Plan to Root Out Fraud and Cronyism in UK Politics

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:24 pm EST
Keir Starmer’s Plan to Root Out Fraud and Cronyism in UK Politics

In an effort to restore faith in the system and tackle the rising tide of corruption, the leader of the UK’s Labour Party, Keir Starmer, is championing a comprehensive strategy to root out fraud and cronyism in British politics. His ambitious plan, announced at the brink of an election year where Labour leads significantly in the polls, seeks to introduce stricter penalties for those found guilty of defrauding the government. This could potentially include imprisonment for up to ten years.

Taking Inspiration from Global Practices

The proposed measures come as a response to a series of public scandals that have shaken the public’s trust in the political landscape, including a series of Covid loan scheme frauds. In an attempt to bring the UK’s approach to government fraud in alignment with other nations such as the US, Canada, and Australia, Labour is currently devising new offences or tougher sentencing guidelines. Official figures reveal nearly £1.7bn worth of Covid loans have been flagged as potentially fraudulent. The National Audit Office further estimates that the government fell victim to fraud totalling £21bn in 2020-21 and 2021-22.

Revamping the Lobbying Landscape

Another key aspect of Starmer’s clean-up plan involves imposing lobbying restrictions on former ministers. Initially, the plan suggested a five-year ban on former ministers lobbying for companies they previously had oversight over. However, there are indications that this part of the plan might be scaled back. Both the government and Labour sources seem to be considering this adjustment, despite the potential disappointment it might cause transparency campaigners who have been vocal about the need for stricter lobbying rules.

Setting a New Standard in Public Life

Labour’s manifesto, which is currently in its final stages, aims to restore public trust and set a new standard in public life by eliminating corrupt practices. While the potential rollback on lobbying restrictions might not be well-received by some transparency campaigners, the overall intent is to create a political environment free of fraud and cronyism.

0
Politics United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Agnes Welch: The Visionary Behind Baltimore's Trans Fat Ban

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Disturbing Aftermath of DUI Incident Involving Tesla Driver Unveiled

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Divergent Trends in Violent Crimes: A Tale of Two Missouri Cities in 2023

By Bijay Laxmi

Santa Barbara County's 3rd District Supervisorial Seat Up for Grabs: Hartmann, Osborne, Troise Vie for Position

By Saboor Bayat

Milwaukee Police Officer Injured in Shooting: Suspect Apprehended Afte ...
@Crime · 2 mins
Milwaukee Police Officer Injured in Shooting: Suspect Apprehended Afte ...
heart comment 0
Fatal Collision on Cavan Road Claims First Road Fatality of the Year

By BNN Correspondents

Fatal Collision on Cavan Road Claims First Road Fatality of the Year
Kennedy Appoints Controversial Anti-Vaxxer Bigtree as Campaign’s Communications Director

By Muhammad Jawad

Kennedy Appoints Controversial Anti-Vaxxer Bigtree as Campaign's Communications Director
Oakland Officer Tuan Le Fatally Shot in Line of Duty, Arrests Made

By Mazhar Abbas

Oakland Officer Tuan Le Fatally Shot in Line of Duty, Arrests Made
John Urah Ikani Endorsed by BDF for Dekina Local Government Chairmanship

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

John Urah Ikani Endorsed by BDF for Dekina Local Government Chairmanship
Latest Headlines
World News
Top Ten College Football Uniforms of 2023: A Blend of Tradition and Innovation
17 seconds
Top Ten College Football Uniforms of 2023: A Blend of Tradition and Innovation
Agnes Welch: The Visionary Behind Baltimore's Trans Fat Ban
42 seconds
Agnes Welch: The Visionary Behind Baltimore's Trans Fat Ban
Google's Sleep Sensing: From Free Preview to Uncertain Future
45 seconds
Google's Sleep Sensing: From Free Preview to Uncertain Future
The Rising Burnout Among Women Juggling Jobs and Caregiving Roles
1 min
The Rising Burnout Among Women Juggling Jobs and Caregiving Roles
Islam Makhachev Dominates Lightweight Division, Dan Hooker Suggests Potential Threat
1 min
Islam Makhachev Dominates Lightweight Division, Dan Hooker Suggests Potential Threat
Lexington Fire Department Calls for New Recruits Amid Shortage
1 min
Lexington Fire Department Calls for New Recruits Amid Shortage
Wayne Gretzky Surprises Vancouver Canucks at Practice, Sparks Coach's Humorous Reaction
1 min
Wayne Gretzky Surprises Vancouver Canucks at Practice, Sparks Coach's Humorous Reaction
STEM Experts Drive High-Tech Revolution in Beauty Industry
1 min
STEM Experts Drive High-Tech Revolution in Beauty Industry
Team USA Advances to Semifinals of 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship
2 mins
Team USA Advances to Semifinals of 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
2 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
2 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
3 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
3 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
3 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
3 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
3 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
3 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app