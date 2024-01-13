en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Keir Starmer’s Comment Sparks Controversy: A Look at Political Tactics and Double Standards

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:59 pm EST
Keir Starmer’s Comment Sparks Controversy: A Look at Political Tactics and Double Standards

In an exchange that has sparked heated debates during the prime minister’s questions, Keir Starmer, the opposition leader, made a pointed remark about Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Starmer suggested that Sunak ‘doesn’t get Britain’, a comment that implied the Prime Minister is out of sync with the sentiments of the general public. His words have been interpreted by some as a questioning of Sunak’s Britishness, a claim Starmer and his supporters vehemently deny.

The Political Fray

The fallout from this exchange has been significant, with Downing Street issuing a statement in defence of the Prime Minister. According to them, Sunak is as ‘British as Starmer’, an attempt to quell the undercurrents of controversy stirred by the opposition leader’s words. MP Nadhim Zahawi expressed his discomfort upon hearing Starmer’s comment, equating it to discrimination he has experienced personally. However, the intent behind Starmer’s criticism remains a topic of considerable debate.

Double Standards and Political Tactics

Claire Coutinho, the Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero, offered Starmer the ‘benefit of the doubt’ on his comment. However, she also highlighted a potential double standard at play. Coutinho suggested that if a Conservative politician were to make a similar comment about a Labour politician of color, they would likely face severe backlash. The need for a return to substantive politics, away from such shallow tactics, has been strongly emphasized in light of these events.

Greggs Expansion and the Loss of a Football Legend

In other news, Greggs, a bakery chain that has become an emblem of British high streets, is set to open up to 160 new shops following a sales increase. This expansion reflects the resilience of the brand amidst challenging economic circumstances.

On a somber note, the world of football has lost a legend. Franz Beckenbauer, renowned for his versatility on the field, passed away recently. This loss comes shortly after the death of his rival Bobby Charlton, adding a layer of poignancy to his departure. Beckenbauer’s achievements will continue to inspire generations of footballers.

0
Politics Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Politics

See more
18 seconds ago
Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election: Implications and Beijing's Opposition
Despite warnings from Beijing, Lai Ching-te from the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) clinched victory in Taiwan’s presidential election, a move that reaffirms Taiwan’s democratic stance and sets the stage for a new era of cross-strait relations. Lai’s victory, secured by a significant 40.1 percent of the votes, marks a historic third term for the
Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election: Implications and Beijing's Opposition
Ghana Political Developments: NDC's Fifi Kwetey Addresses VP Bawumia Criticism
4 mins ago
Ghana Political Developments: NDC's Fifi Kwetey Addresses VP Bawumia Criticism
U.S. Dismisses Genocide Allegations against Israel: A Stand in International Discourse
8 mins ago
U.S. Dismisses Genocide Allegations against Israel: A Stand in International Discourse
Lai Ching-te Triumphs in Taiwan's Presidential Election Amidst Beijing's Opposition
35 seconds ago
Lai Ching-te Triumphs in Taiwan's Presidential Election Amidst Beijing's Opposition
Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves Confronts Economic Experts Over Spending Plans
2 mins ago
Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves Confronts Economic Experts Over Spending Plans
Political Tensions Escalate as Supporters of Expelled MP Sampa Attacked
3 mins ago
Political Tensions Escalate as Supporters of Expelled MP Sampa Attacked
Latest Headlines
World News
Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election: Implications and Beijing's Opposition
18 seconds
Lai Ching-te's Victory in Taiwan Presidential Election: Implications and Beijing's Opposition
Lai Ching-te Triumphs in Taiwan's Presidential Election Amidst Beijing's Opposition
35 seconds
Lai Ching-te Triumphs in Taiwan's Presidential Election Amidst Beijing's Opposition
Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves Confronts Economic Experts Over Spending Plans
2 mins
Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves Confronts Economic Experts Over Spending Plans
Political Tensions Escalate as Supporters of Expelled MP Sampa Attacked
3 mins
Political Tensions Escalate as Supporters of Expelled MP Sampa Attacked
Ghana Political Developments: NDC's Fifi Kwetey Addresses VP Bawumia Criticism
4 mins
Ghana Political Developments: NDC's Fifi Kwetey Addresses VP Bawumia Criticism
U.S. Dismisses Genocide Allegations against Israel: A Stand in International Discourse
8 mins
U.S. Dismisses Genocide Allegations against Israel: A Stand in International Discourse
Japan Gears Up for Significant Clash with Vietnam in Asian Cup
9 mins
Japan Gears Up for Significant Clash with Vietnam in Asian Cup
Security Personnel's Attempted Entry into NUP Headquarters Thwarted
10 mins
Security Personnel's Attempted Entry into NUP Headquarters Thwarted
Canadian Man Kenneth Law and Pro-Suicide Forum Under Scrutiny for Series of Suicides
10 mins
Canadian Man Kenneth Law and Pro-Suicide Forum Under Scrutiny for Series of Suicides
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
33 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
4 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
4 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
5 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
6 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
7 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
8 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app