Keir Starmer Takes Aim at ‘Churn’ in UK Civil Service

Keir Starmer, the leader of the UK’s Labour Party, has turned his focus towards a significant challenge within the country’s government: the frequent turnover of senior civil servants, a phenomenon commonly known as ‘churn’. In an effort to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of the government, Starmer, along with his advisors like Sue Gray, a former Whitehall official and currently his chief of staff, is exploring policies to encourage civil servants to stay in their positions longer.

A Vision for a Mission-Driven Government

Underpinning this initiative is the Labour Party’s vision of a ‘mission-driven government’. The party believes that stability within the civil service is crucial to focus on long-term goals, such as economic growth, the development of clean energy, and healthcare reform. Starmer’s team argues that continuous churn disrupts the government’s ability to deliver on its priorities and undermines its effectiveness.

Churn: A Barrier to Policy Implementation

The Institute for Government (IFG), a leading think tank, corroborates this perspective, identifying churn as a significant obstacle to policy implementation and planning. The constant movement of civil servants between positions can result in a lack of continuity and expertise, ultimately affecting the government’s ability to carry out its long-term strategies. Several measures to mitigate churn have been proposed, including fixed assignment durations and completion bonuses.

Need for Robust Strategies

However, Hannah White, the current director of the IFG, suggests that these measures may not be enough. She advocates for the implementation of more robust strategies, such as minimum term contracts and restrictions on civil servants applying for other roles before their current assignment expires. This, she believes, would help maintain continuity and expertise within the civil service.

The UK government, acknowledging the issue, states that measures have been put in place to manage senior civil service churn, including expectations for directors-general to remain in their roles for at least four years and incentives to retain experienced staff. However, as Starmer’s focus on this issue indicates, there is a growing recognition that more needs to be done to ensure the stability and effectiveness of the UK’s civil service.