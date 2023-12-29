en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Politics

Keir Starmer Takes Aim at ‘Churn’ in UK Civil Service

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: December 29, 2023 at 4:32 am EST
Keir Starmer Takes Aim at ‘Churn’ in UK Civil Service

Keir Starmer, the leader of the UK’s Labour Party, has turned his focus towards a significant challenge within the country’s government: the frequent turnover of senior civil servants, a phenomenon commonly known as ‘churn’. In an effort to increase the efficiency and effectiveness of the government, Starmer, along with his advisors like Sue Gray, a former Whitehall official and currently his chief of staff, is exploring policies to encourage civil servants to stay in their positions longer.

A Vision for a Mission-Driven Government

Underpinning this initiative is the Labour Party’s vision of a ‘mission-driven government’. The party believes that stability within the civil service is crucial to focus on long-term goals, such as economic growth, the development of clean energy, and healthcare reform. Starmer’s team argues that continuous churn disrupts the government’s ability to deliver on its priorities and undermines its effectiveness.

Churn: A Barrier to Policy Implementation

The Institute for Government (IFG), a leading think tank, corroborates this perspective, identifying churn as a significant obstacle to policy implementation and planning. The constant movement of civil servants between positions can result in a lack of continuity and expertise, ultimately affecting the government’s ability to carry out its long-term strategies. Several measures to mitigate churn have been proposed, including fixed assignment durations and completion bonuses.

Need for Robust Strategies

However, Hannah White, the current director of the IFG, suggests that these measures may not be enough. She advocates for the implementation of more robust strategies, such as minimum term contracts and restrictions on civil servants applying for other roles before their current assignment expires. This, she believes, would help maintain continuity and expertise within the civil service.

The UK government, acknowledging the issue, states that measures have been put in place to manage senior civil service churn, including expectations for directors-general to remain in their roles for at least four years and incentives to retain experienced staff. However, as Starmer’s focus on this issue indicates, there is a growing recognition that more needs to be done to ensure the stability and effectiveness of the UK’s civil service.

0
Politics United Kingdom
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Dar es Salaam Court Acquits Five Businessmen in Drug Trafficking Case

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

BJP Maneuvers to Consolidate Position in Bihar Through Backward Class Support

By Rafia Tasleem

The Familization of Politics: A Legacy Continuation or Democratic Threat?

By Wojciech Zylm

Israeli Forces Implement Restrictions on Journalistic Activities in Occupied Jerusalem

By Aqsa Younas Rana

President Assoumani's Engagements in Hambou: An Attempted Assassinatio ...
@Africa · 7 mins
President Assoumani's Engagements in Hambou: An Attempted Assassinatio ...
heart comment 0
Delhi LG Approves Compensation for Mob Violence and Lynching Victims

By Dil Bar Irshad

Delhi LG Approves Compensation for Mob Violence and Lynching Victims
Exiled Activists Harness YouTube as a Platform for Dissent

By Saboor Bayat

Exiled Activists Harness YouTube as a Platform for Dissent
South Korean Presidents’ Meeting: A Convergence of Political Generations

By BNN Correspondents

South Korean Presidents' Meeting: A Convergence of Political Generations
Escalating Violence in Gaza: A Humanitarian Crisis

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Escalating Violence in Gaza: A Humanitarian Crisis
Latest Headlines
World News
BJP Maneuvers to Consolidate Position in Bihar Through Backward Class Support
3 mins
BJP Maneuvers to Consolidate Position in Bihar Through Backward Class Support
The Familization of Politics: A Legacy Continuation or Democratic Threat?
6 mins
The Familization of Politics: A Legacy Continuation or Democratic Threat?
Israeli Forces Implement Restrictions on Journalistic Activities in Occupied Jerusalem
7 mins
Israeli Forces Implement Restrictions on Journalistic Activities in Occupied Jerusalem
President Assoumani's Engagements in Hambou: An Attempted Assassination and a Cultural Exchange
7 mins
President Assoumani's Engagements in Hambou: An Attempted Assassination and a Cultural Exchange
Exiled Activists Harness YouTube as a Platform for Dissent
7 mins
Exiled Activists Harness YouTube as a Platform for Dissent
South Korean Presidents' Meeting: A Convergence of Political Generations
10 mins
South Korean Presidents' Meeting: A Convergence of Political Generations
Malawi National Netball Team's Coach Dilemma and TheDailyTimes' New e-Paper Solution
12 mins
Malawi National Netball Team's Coach Dilemma and TheDailyTimes' New e-Paper Solution
Escalating Violence in Gaza: A Humanitarian Crisis
13 mins
Escalating Violence in Gaza: A Humanitarian Crisis
China's Global Ambitions: Xi Jinping's Vision for a New World Order
13 mins
China's Global Ambitions: Xi Jinping's Vision for a New World Order
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
56 mins
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
1 hour
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
2 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
2 hours
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
2 hours
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
2 hours
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
2 hours
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
2 hours
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia
2 hours
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app