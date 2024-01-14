en English
International Relations

Keir Starmer Grilled on Military Actions and Party Politics on ‘Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 6:49 am EST
Keir Starmer Grilled on Military Actions and Party Politics on 'Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg'

In a compelling episode of ‘Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg’, former Prime Minister David Cameron and current Labour leader Keir Starmer navigated through a labyrinth of contentious political topics. The expanse of issues discussed ranged from the UK’s military involvement in Yemen, the tragic loss of lives in the English Channel, to the boiling politics of the conflict between Israel and Gaza.

Starmer’s Stance on Military Action

Keir Starmer’s stance regarding the recent UK strikes on Houthi sites in Yemen drew a substantial share of scrutiny. The strikes were conducted without the traditional parliamentary vote, a move that seemed to starkly contradict Starmer’s 2020 pledge to implement a Prevention of Military Intervention Act. This proposed act would necessitate parliamentary consent for any military actions. Starmer, however, stood his ground, distinguishing between the recent strikes and the launching of a full-blown military campaign.

Private Flight Controversy and Israel-Gaza Conflict

The Labour leader also defended his decision to accept a private flight from the Qatari government to discuss the situation in Gaza with the Emir of Qatar. This decision had drawn criticism, given the previous Labour criticisms of private jet use by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. On the topic of the Israel-Gaza conflict, Starmer called for a sustainable ceasefire, the release of hostages, and an increase in humanitarian aid.

Arms Sales and Military Interventions

Regarding arms sales to Saudi Arabia, Starmer signaled a shift in Labour’s stance compared to his earlier views. He reaffirmed the necessity for parliamentary debate before significant military interventions but acknowledged the necessity of urgent actions without prior consultation in certain scenarios. The programme concluded with Starmer reiterating Labour’s support for actions safeguarding shipping in the Red Sea and dismissing the notion that the strikes in Yemen were part of the West’s broader Middle Eastern strategy.

International Relations Politics United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

