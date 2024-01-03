Kedah Menteri Besar Confirms Opposition Plot to Topple Malaysian Government

Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, the Kedah Menteri Besar, has confirmed allegations of a plot by the opposition to overthrow the current federal government in Malaysia. However, he has suggested a more apt descriptor for this political maneuver: the “Chow Kit Move” rather than the “Dubai Move.” Sanusi argues that the “Dubai Move” label is misleading as the alleged discussions took place in Kuala Lumpur’s Chow Kit area, not Dubai.

Plot Details and Response

While Sanusi did not expand on the specifics of the plot, he humorously mentioned it alongside other potential names such as the “Bera Move” and “Sembrong Move.” He emphasized that under the Federal Constitution, a shift in support for the government is not unlawful. However, the Bera MP and former Prime Minister, Ismail Sabri Yaakob, denied any involvement in such a plot. During the alleged discussions, Yaakob noted he was performing umrah in Mecca and Medina with his family.

Government’s Future and Anti-Party Hopping Provisions

Sanusi went on to criticize the current government for exploiting loopholes in the Federal Constitution’s anti-party hopping provisions to secure the support of five opposition MPs. He voiced his belief that the present government would not complete its full term and urged that any constitutionally permitted maneuvers should proceed. The term “Dubai Move” previously has been linked with efforts to convince MPs to switch allegiances to form a new government.

Political Leaders’ Reaction to the Alleged Plot

Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his deputy, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, dismissed the significance of the alleged plot. Anwar chose to concentrate on his work, while Zahid dismissed the plot as a “waste of time,” further advising those seeking government change to wait for the next general elections.