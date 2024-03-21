Kebbi State Launches N12bn Ramadan Grain Distribution, Prioritizes Teachers and Workers

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, marked the beginning of a significant event on Thursday by initiating the distribution of over N12bn worth of assorted grains as Ramadan palliatives. This initiative is aimed at supporting various segments of the community during the holy month, with a substantial focus on teachers, workers in ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs), and Islamic scholars. The state-sponsored program is part of the government's commitment to ensure the well-being of its citizens and is anticipated to be supplemented by additional support from the Federal Government.

Advertisment

Inclusive Distribution Strategy

Under the governor's directives, a comprehensive distribution plan has been put in place to ensure the palliatives reach their intended recipients. A notable allocation includes 9,900 bags of rice and 9,500 bags of grains designated for teachers, acknowledging their pivotal role in the community. Additionally, 4,000 bags of rice and 3,400 bags of grains are allocated to various MDAs to support the state's workforce. Islamic scholars, who play a crucial role during Ramadan, have been allocated 1,000 bags of rice and 1,000 bags of grains. Governor Idris emphasized the importance of a transparent distribution process, warning against any malpractice that could undermine the initiative's integrity.

Commitment to Worker Welfare

Advertisment

Highlighting his background as a teacher and unionist, Governor Idris reiterated his administration's dedication to worker welfare. This commitment is evidenced by the prompt payment of salaries, gratuities, and death benefits, ensuring that workers' financial needs are met. In a gesture of goodwill and to further alleviate financial pressures during Ramadan, the governor announced the early payment of this month's salaries and the approval of the 2023-2024 leave grant for all categories of workers. This move underscores the administration's recognition of the workforce as a critical constituency and the backbone of the state's development.

Anticipating Federal Support

While the state government has taken the lead in providing Ramadan palliatives, Governor Idris mentioned that additional support is expected from the Federal Government. This collaboration between state and federal levels is anticipated to enhance the scope and impact of the assistance provided to the people of Kebbi during Ramadan. The governor's proactive measures and focus on equitable distribution reflect a broader commitment to leadership accountability and responsiveness to the needs of the community.

As Kebbi State embarks on this large-scale distribution of Ramadan palliatives, the initiative stands as a testament to the government's dedication to social welfare and the importance of supporting its citizens during significant religious observances. By prioritizing fair distribution and worker welfare, Governor Idris's administration aims to foster a sense of solidarity and well-being among the residents of Kebbi State during the holy month of Ramadan.