Nigeria

Kebbi State Governor Enacts 13 New Laws to Boost Governance and Revenue

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:22 pm EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 12:56 pm EST
Kebbi State Governor Enacts 13 New Laws to Boost Governance and Revenue

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, has signed into law 13 bills passed by the State House of Assembly, marking a significant step towards improved governance and development. The enactment of these laws is aimed at boosting the state’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), a key factor in the state’s economic stability and growth.

Governor Idris Expresses Gratitude to Assembly Members

The governor’s spokesman, Ahmed Idris, made the announcement, stating that Governor Idris expressed his appreciation towards the Assembly members for their diligent work and swift handling of the bills. By acknowledging the efforts of the legislative body, the governor highlighted the importance of collective responsibility in the governance process.

Commitment to Rule of Law and Execution of New Laws

During the statement, Governor Idris emphasized his administration’s firm commitment to the rule of law, a cornerstone of any democratic setup. He confirmed the executive’s intention to implement the new laws, thus ensuring that the enacted bills do not remain mere legislative formalities but translate into tangible benefits for the state’s populace.

Call for Enhanced IGR and Assembly’s Support

In a move that underscores the importance of economic self-sustainability, the governor called upon the State Assembly to help enhance the state’s IGR. Furthermore, the Speaker of the State Assembly, Hon. Muhammad Usman, extended his support to the governor’s developmental efforts and assured him of the Assembly’s continued support for effective governance.

Nigeria Politics
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

